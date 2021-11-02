Giants' Evan Engram: Scores in defeat

The Week 9 byes pales in comparison to the horrors we endured last week, but there are four teams getting rest, so we're not off the hook completely. Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Washington are the teams set to be absent, so D'Andre Swift, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, and all the fantasy football studs found catching passes from Tom Brady will need to be replaced in your lineups. That said, while we're still in Week 8, we should look ahead at possible waiver wire pickups and free agents, such as Mark Ingram, Will Fuller, and Evan Engram, we can grab now before they become hot adds on waivers.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO