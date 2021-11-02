CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Evan Engram: Scores in defeat

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Engram caught three of four targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 20-17 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Buffalo Bills shouldn’t look to trade for tight end Evan Engram

The Buffalo Bills should not be looking to add the New York Giants’ tight end. The 2021 NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and the Buffalo Bills should be buyers and looking to add talent to a roster that is already one of the best. However, one of those players should not be New York Giants’ tight end Evan Engram.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Engram: Absent from practice Wednesday

Engram (undisclosed) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Engram is inside team facilities with the training staff to begin Wednesday's session, so it would appear that he's dealing with an undisclosed injury. With the likes of Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) all having missed time recently, Engram has logged four straight games with at least three catches. The tight end will benefit from a bit of extra time to get healthy before Monday's road matchup against the Chiefs.
NFL
FanSided

3 Evan Engram landing spots at the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The New York Giants have two wins this season, but they might still do some selling at the 2021 NFL trade deadline. Where might Evan Engram land?. The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and there could be some big names on the move. Could New York Giants tight end Evan Engram be one of them?
NFL
NBC Sports

Evan Engram says he’s not thinking about trade talk

Giants tight end Evan Engram is aware that his name has surfaced in discussions of which players could be traded before Tuesday’s deadline, but he says he can’t spend any time thinking about it. Engram says his approach is to control only the things he can control, and not worry...
NFL
CBS Sports

Three trades Raiders should make before 2021 NFL deadline: Evan Engram, defensive reinforcements for Vegas

Resilience is a word that can certainly be applied to the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the departure of Jon Gruden, Las Vegas has won back-to-back games to move to 5-2 on the season entering their Week 8 bye. The Raiders' offense continues to churn out points, as they scored 34 and 33 the last two weeks in wins over Chicago and Denver. And while the defense has given up its share of points, the unit has made up for it forcing four turnovers against the Bears and two more against the Broncos.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL teams should trade for Xavien Howard, Evan Engram, others at the trade deadline

Historically, trades haven’t been as popular a roster mechanism in the NFL as they are in leagues like the NBA or MLB. That lack of player movement can be chalked up to several factors, including the NFL’s salary cap and the difficulty of learning a new playbook at midseason. But as younger, more analytics-friendly general managers begin to take over NFL front offices, trades are becoming more commonplace. The 2021 NFL trade deadline is set for 4 PM ET on November 2. Could players like Xavien Howard and Brandin Cooks get moved to contending teams?
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Mark Ingram, Will Fuller, Evan Engram

The Week 9 byes pales in comparison to the horrors we endured last week, but there are four teams getting rest, so we're not off the hook completely. Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Washington are the teams set to be absent, so D'Andre Swift, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, and all the fantasy football studs found catching passes from Tom Brady will need to be replaced in your lineups. That said, while we're still in Week 8, we should look ahead at possible waiver wire pickups and free agents, such as Mark Ingram, Will Fuller, and Evan Engram, we can grab now before they become hot adds on waivers.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Could Evan Engram be traded before the deadline?

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is nearly here. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, trades will no longer be allowed this season. All trades must be finalized before that deadline. The New York Giants are a team that has been brought up in trade discussions frequently. One popular name that has been thrown into the rumor mill is Giants tight end, Evan Engram.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants’ Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram return to practice Thursday (Report)

The Giants have returned two of their offensive weapons to practice. The injury bug is certainly alive and spreading throughout East Rutherford. The Giants were without a number of their offensive weapons this past Sunday but somehow pulled off a 22-point win over Carolina. However, on Thursday, the team received...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Evan Engram Trade Rumors: Packers, Bills good fits following injuries

With the 2021 NFL trade deadline fast approaching, tight end Evan Engram has been the subject of a number of rumors. The fifth-year tight end has continually flashed his potential as a top option at the position, but he’s never managed to quite put it all together consistently during his career. Could Engram be traded ahead of the deadline, and if so, which teams might be in the discussion?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants TE Evan Engram’s brutally honest take on trade rumors

The New York Giants find themselves staring at a 2-5 record placing them at the bottom of their division. Missing out on a fifth consecutive postseason appearance looks likely as we approach the halfway mark of the season. That would likely make them sellers for the the NFL trade deadline on November 2.
NFL
NJ.com

Evan Engram to Packers? Darius Slayton to Chargers? 7 intriguing Giants trade ideas that make sense before Tuesday’s deadline

Joe Judge was spotted four hours before kickoff on Monday night, in a suit, in the rain, walking around the Arrowhead Stadium field. He was alone and talking on the phone. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Maybe Judge was making calls ahead of time. After all, the Giants coach has close relationships with a number of coaches and executives around the league from his time with the Patriots.
NFL
chiefs.com

Chiefs Come Back to Defeat Giants, 20-17, on Monday Night Football

It wasn't always pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the New York Giants, 20-17, and tally their fourth victory of the season on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City recorded field goals on each of its final two possessions to tie and...
NFL

