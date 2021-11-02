Senators' Matt Murray: Yields five goals in return

Quick gave up three goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets. It was another solid performance from Quick, who was the first Kings goalie this year to make consecutive starts. It's unclear if he did enough to earn a third straight nod, as the 35-year-old is now 0-3-1 with a .907 save percentage through four outings. Long-term injuries to defensemen Sean Walker (knee, out for the year) and Drew Doughty (knee, 2-to-3 months) will make it tough to justify rostering either Quick or Cal Petersen in redraft formats going forward.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO