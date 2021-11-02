CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators' Matt Murray: Yields five goals in return

Murray (head) gave up five goals on 31 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Murray had...

markerzone.com

MATT MURRAY INJURY NOT AS SERIOUS AS ORIGINALLY BELIEVED

The Ottawa Senators got some good news on goaltender Matt Murray who was injured in a game this past Saturday. According to head coach D.J. Smith, the injury Murray received after taking a Chris Kreider knee to the head isn't as serious as originally thought. Though he has been placed on the injured reserve, Smith told media that the 27-year-old is joining the team on their road trip and could be back sooner than expected.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Matt Murray: Will join three-game road trip

Murray (head) will travel with the Senators for their upcoming three-game road trip, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. Murray is not expected to play in the team's next two games but could be an option during the team's back-to-back against the Blackhawks and Wild on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GARRIOCH: Matt Murray comes off injured-reserve to make his return to the net against the Hawks

Matt Murray made his return to the net Monday night in the Windy City. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. A week after being sidelined with a neck injury after taking a hit in the crease from Chris Kreider during a game against the New York Rangers at home, the Ottawa Senators top goaltender made the start against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center as this three-game road trip continued.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GARRIOCH: Matt Murray needs to find consistency to help the Ottawa Senators have success

The Ottawa Senators were hopeful they’d made a net gain when they acquired Matt Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins just over a year ago. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Thirteen months into his career with the Senators, the veteran goaltender is still...
NHL
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Filip Gustavsson
Daily Collegian

Matt Murray’s presence in net guided UMass to a win Friday

NORTH ANDOVER — The composure and confidence displayed in net by veteran Matt Murray allowed the Massachusetts hockey team to play to their fullest in Friday night’s matchup against Merrimack. “Matt Murray covered up for a lot of mistakes tonight,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “He played outstanding.”. Early in...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
rawcharge.com

Three third-period goals lead Lightning to victory over Senators

One of the main differences between a young and talented team and a more experienced team with talent is patience. On Saturday afternoon that proved to be the deciding factor as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Ottawa Senators, 5-3. The Bolts scored three times in the final period to break open a 2-2 games. Brian Elliott made 24 saves on 27 shots to pick up the win while Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta, Steven Stamkos, Ondrej Palat, and Anthony Cirelli scored the goals.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
NHL
#Blackhawks
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

In a game with 12 goals and multiple hat tricks, Capitals outlast upstart Senators

OTTAWA -- T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington (4-0-2). Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for the win.
NHL
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Josh Norris' 2 goals help Senators end skid by beating Stars

Josh Norris scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made a career-high 38 saves, as the visiting Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game losing streak with their 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Brady Tkachuk recorded his first goal of the season and Connor Brown also scored for the Senators,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Yields three goals in loss

Quick gave up three goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets. It was another solid performance from Quick, who was the first Kings goalie this year to make consecutive starts. It's unclear if he did enough to earn a third straight nod, as the 35-year-old is now 0-3-1 with a .907 save percentage through four outings. Long-term injuries to defensemen Sean Walker (knee, out for the year) and Drew Doughty (knee, 2-to-3 months) will make it tough to justify rostering either Quick or Cal Petersen in redraft formats going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Alex Formenton: Deposits lone goal in loss

Formenton scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Formenton broke up Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid at 1:41 of the third period. The tally snapped a six-game point drought for Formenton, whose last contribution to the offense was a goal on Opening Night. The 22-year-old winger has added 13 shots, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating in eight appearances, but he's been limited to bottom-six usage so far.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Josh Norris: Pots power-play goal

Norris scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild. Norris squared the game at 3-3 just over three minutes into the second period, one-timing a backdoor feed from Drake Batherson for his team-leading sixth goal of the year. Norris has put together five goals and six points over his last five contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Nick Paul: Contributes goal in OT loss

Paul scored a goal three shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Minnesota. He also had two hits. Paul got the Senators on the board midway through the first period, re-directing a Connor Brown setup while driving to the net to cut Minnesota's lead to 2-1. It was the third goal in nine games for Paul, who scored just five times in 56 contests a year ago. He's one-third of the way to the career-high nine goals in scored in 2019-20.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Chris Tierney: Pots go-ahead goal

Tierney scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild. Tierney gave the Senators a short-lived lead in the second period, making it a 4-3 game when a Tyler Ennis rebound bounced off Tierney's shoulder and into the net. Tierney scored just six goals in 55 games last season, but he already has five through his first nine contests in 2021-22.
NHL

