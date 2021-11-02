Senators' Alex Formenton: Deposits lone goal in loss

Brodin scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Brodin capitalized on a turnover by Jack Rathbone early in the second period, scoring on a rebound from his initial shot. The goal was Brodin's first of the season. He's added a pair of assists, 12 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in six contests as a solid top-four option. He's not the most prolific scorer from the blue line, but the Swede is typically worth a look in deeper fantasy formats given his defensive contributions.
