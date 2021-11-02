CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Alex Formenton: Deposits lone goal in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Formenton scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Timo Meier: Provides lone goal in loss

Meier scored a goal on four shots and added a pair of hits Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Nashville. Meier ended Juuse Saros' shutout bid with 8:06 left in the third period, batting his own rebound out of mid-air during a scramble in front. It was Meier's team-leading fourth goal of the season and extended his point streak to five games (nine points) to begin the year. He also boasts a plus-6 rating and 23 shots on goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Lands lone goal in loss to Panthers

Coyle scored a goal on a season-high five shots Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Florida. He also added four hits. Coyle opened the scoring midway through the first period when his centering pass from behind the Panthers' net ricocheted off Florida forward Owen Tippett. It was the second tally of the year for Coyle, who put together his first game with more than two shots on goal.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Formenton
CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Nets lone goal in loss

Hughes scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers. Hughes tied the game at 1-1 just 2:15 into the first period with his second goal of the season. His first penalty of the game was an interference minor on Joel Farabee that led to the Flyers taking the lead for good on the ensuing power play. That's a mixed-bag kind of night for Hughes, who is up to six points, 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through seven contests. He's also taken eight PIM.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Mike Hoffman: Nets lone goal in loss

Hoffman scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken. Hoffman's only shot of the game beat Philipp Grubauer at 11:37 of the first period. With goals in consecutive games, Hoffman appears to be getting more comfortable with the Canadiens. The winger has added nine shots, a plus-1 rating and four hits through four contests, but it'll be his scoring production that gets the most attention from fantasy managers.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Seguin's goal not enough in 4-1 loss to Columbus

Turnovers, poor puck management and a lack of finish proved costly for the Stars, who saw their modest two-game win streak end on Monday. It's not like the Stars didn't have their chances because they had their share of Grade-A looks. But a lack of finish coupled with costly turnovers doomed them in a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets league-leading eighth goal

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on five shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit. Ovechkin broke a scoreless deadlock with 55 seconds left in the opening period, jamming home his own rebound at the side of the net. It was Ovechkin's eighth goal of the season, tops in the NHL, and his team-leading 13th point in just seven contests. He'll look to make it eight straight games with a point Friday at home against Arizona.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks#Drought
CBS Sports

Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Takes loss in relief

Gustavsson turned aside 12 of 15 shots after replacing Anton Forsberg late in the first period of Monday's 7-5 loss to the Capitals. Neither Ottawa goalie acquitted themselves well, but it was Gustavsson who got stuck with the decision after the Sens rallied from a 4-1 deficit to tie things at 4-4 in the second period. The 23-year-old will likely return to AHL Belleville once Matt Murray (head) is ready to return to action.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Senators' Thomas Chabot: Two helpers in loss

Chabot notched two assists, one on the power play, while supplying five shots, five hits and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Capitals. It was an impressive performance for the 24-year-old in a losing effort. Chabot has three points (all helpers) through six games to begin the season, with two of them coming with the man advantage.
NHL
NBC Sports

Caps cough up 2-goal lead in OT loss to Red Wings

Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead, but the Detroit Red Wings scored three unanswered goals to defeat Washington 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. The Caps now hold a 4-0-3 record on the season and have lost all three games in which they have gone to overtime. Washington has yet to lose in regulation.
NHL
Yardbarker

LA Kings’ Rasmus Kupari reacts to breakaway goal in loss vs Jets

One of the few bright spots on Thursday, Rasmus Kupari talks about his first goal of the season in the LA Kings’ 3-2 loss. At the 4C on Thursday, forward Rasmus Kupari made the most of his ice time in the LA Kings’ 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Trailing 1-0 and with under nine minutes remaining in the opening period, Kupari was fed a pass from Arthur Kaliyev in transition, and the former buried the puck past Jets’ netminder Eric Comrie.
NHL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Alex Singleton: Single-digit tackles in loss

Singleton had nine tackles (seven solo) in a 33-22 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Singleton had a down day compared to his previous efforts this season. Recording just his third single-digit tackle day in seven contests. The Montana State product now has 76 tackles (44 solo) on the season and will look to get back to double-digit tackle totals against the Lions in Week 8.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jake Elliott: No field goals in loss

Elliott did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Raiders. He was perfect on his two extra-point tries. Elliott has one or zero field-goal attempts in three of his last five games. He has a nice matchup on tap in Week 8 against the Lions, however.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

In a game with 12 goals and multiple hat tricks, Capitals outlast upstart Senators

OTTAWA -- T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington (4-0-2). Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for the win.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Jonas Brodin: Deposits goal Tuesday

Brodin scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Brodin capitalized on a turnover by Jack Rathbone early in the second period, scoring on a rebound from his initial shot. The goal was Brodin's first of the season. He's added a pair of assists, 12 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in six contests as a solid top-four option. He's not the most prolific scorer from the blue line, but the Swede is typically worth a look in deeper fantasy formats given his defensive contributions.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy