Senators' Alex Formenton: Deposits lone goal in loss

Hughes scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers. Hughes tied the game at 1-1 just 2:15 into the first period with his second goal of the season. His first penalty of the game was an interference minor on Joel Farabee that led to the Flyers taking the lead for good on the ensuing power play. That's a mixed-bag kind of night for Hughes, who is up to six points, 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through seven contests. He's also taken eight PIM.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO