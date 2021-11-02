CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Portland nurses dealing with lack of training as they help COVID patients

kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn top of lacking the usual hands-on...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
virginia.edu

Rural Areas, Hit Hard by COVID-19, Lack Access to New Treatment Trials

Three-quarters of rural Americans live more than an hour from the nearest site testing new treatments for COVID-19, research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine reveals. Overall, almost a third of Americans would have to travel more than 60 minutes to access new therapies as they are being tested.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UNR NevadaNews

Birthing simulator helps nursing students get labor and delivery experience During COVID

When the Orvis School of Nursing students were no longer allowed in labor and delivery rooms because of safety precautions related to COVID-19, the school had to get creative on how to continue to provide students with crucial labor and delivery education. Fortunately, the Orvis is able to offer up to 50% of curriculum through simulations so they were able to purchase a maternal childbirth simulator through generous outside donations.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Lebanon Reporter

Mental health experts work to help patients overcome COVID-related stress

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – Social distancing, masking, and government-imposed shutdowns have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus, but pandemic-related measures have come with their own costs. Health care professionals in Northeastern Oklahoma say patients who already suffer from mental illness are experiencing increased signs of stress and depression, as are...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
US News and World Report

How Do Post-COVID Care Clinics Help Long COVID Patients?

Here's what post-COVID care centers have to offer – and how you can get help. Anthony Lavergne of Gardena, California, wears a T-shirt that says, "I survived COVID-19. I'm still kicking." The shirt has a picture of him from his stay at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, during which he was in a coma from late March until mid-May 2020. Lavergne believes he contracted COVID-19 through his long-time job in the air freight business.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxwilmington.com

Grant will help train nurse practitioners, tackle addiction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – UNCW has been awarded a $300,000 grant to help train nurse practitioners, who may be able to write prescriptions for medications that will help fight addiction. Leaders at the university believe that this will increase access to vital treatments for those in need. “We know that...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County COVID patients seeking help too late for monoclonal antibody treatments, per public health

MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/21 — Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Andrew Coren said Friday in a press conference that monoclonal antibody treatments, which can improve the survivability of a COVID-19 infection, are locally available — but they’re most effective when administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms, and they’re not being well utilized by local patients because people are coming in too late. By way of example, Coren relayed an anecdote about an elderly woman who waited 10 days before seeking medical help at an area hospital.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy