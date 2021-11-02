County Clerk updates magistrates on transfer of south branch

Janie Slaven | CJ Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett, standing, presents a budget amendment to continue work on the new Grand Central South Branch, which will replace the clerk's Mall Branch on the south end of Somerset.

Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett gave an update on moving her office's south branch from Somerset Mall to Grand Central Place during last week's Fiscal Court meeting.

Back in April, Pulaski Fiscal Court approved the purchase the former First & Farmers branch located at Grand Central Place for $1.025 million pending property inspection, appraisal and state approval. The branch building was vacated after First & Farmers moved its headquarters from downtown Somerset to South US 27 in the fall of 2019.

At the October 26 meeting, Burnett thanked the magistrates for the purchase.

"I think we're going to name it the Grand Central South Branch…," the clerk said. "We'll be moving the Mall Branch up to that branch office. I'm not when my date will be to open yet…but hopefully by the first of the year, we'll be in there working and utilizing that space to its potential."

Burnett noted the building has three drive-thru lanes. "So far I think people are really excited about that," she said, adding that one area of the branch will be devoted specifically to auto dealer transactions. "I think it's going to be a big move for Pulaski County. I think the citizens are going to love it."

With the update, the county clerk asked court members to approve a budget amendment which would transfer monies from three line items (Convention & Travel, Records, and Office Equipment) totaling $45,000 into one for Office Updates to help with the project.

The court approved the request unanimously on a motion from District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon and a second from District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk.

In other business, the court:

• voted to have only one meeting in November due to the Thanksgiving holiday and other scheduling conflicts. That meeting has been set for Tuesday, November 16, at 10 a.m.

• approved advertisement for bids on either a single axle or tandem truck to replace one that involved in a wreck on Blue John Road two weeks ago.

• approved a $2,500 sponsorship for the 10th Annual Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.

• established committees to examine Frye Road (District 1), Chappell Way (District 5), and Allen's Landing subdivision (District 5) for consideration to be added to the county road inventory.

• approved a 15 mph speed limit on Ford Hollow Road (District 1) and a 25 mph speed limit on Bonnie Blue Lane (District 5).