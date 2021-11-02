Seeing the problem: Homelessness in the Denver metro

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released six new subpoenas Monday, targeting top campaign aides of former President Trump , the man behind the memo encouraging the campaign to focus on Congress’s certification of the vote, and others involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Tesla shares closed Monday down nearly 5% after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker — more than $20 billion worth by most calculations — based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend
The first police officer on the scene of Ahmaud Arbery's killing testified Monday that one of the three white men on trial on charges of murder and other crimes never told him they were trying to make a citizen's arrest of Arbery, testimony that appeared to undercut a key element of the defense case.
(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega holds a commanding lead in results from Sunday’s election against a field of little-known challengers. Ortega’s strongest potential competitors weren’t on the ballot and are in jail. Victory would give Ortega his fourth consecutive five-year term as president. His government has grown...
Travis Scott has vowed to cover the funeral expenses of the eight people who were killed in a crowd surge at his Astroworld music festival in Houston. Scott, who was performing at the time of the surge, is facing multiple lawsuits from injured concertgoers who allege he did not do enough to prevent the chaos.
The Las Vegas Raiders have released cornerback Damon Arnette after video appearing to show him threatening to kill someone while holding a gun went viral over the weekend, general manager Mike Mayock announced Monday. "The content [of the video] was unacceptable, contrary to our values, and our owner, Mark Davis,...
Comments / 4