Mr. Alpha Phi Tabling

chapman.edu
 6 days ago

Alpha Phi will be tabling in the Piazza from November 1st-November...

events.chapman.edu

WPI News

Alpha Phi Omega Charity Fest

Students will compete in different lawn games and different sports tournaments(e. g. spike ball and volleyball) to earn points for their charity of choice out of three local charities. Winning charity will get 70% of the proceeds and other charities will get 15% of profits each. Music, lights, and pumpkin template painting will be happening.
CHARITIES
praisebaltimore.com

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor). AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.
SOCIETY
hoiabc.com

Alpha Phi Alpha hosts 8th annual fatherhood breakfast

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As violence continues to disrupt the River City, several organizations continue to push back and work for a more peaceful community. Fathers, brothers, and uncles alike were celebrated Saturday morning for the fatherly role they play in shaping the youth. The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity held its 8th annual fatherhood breakfast Saturday. The event recognizes those dads who put in the work everyday to make a difference in the lives of not just their own children, but all young people around them.
PEORIA, IL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
chapman.edu

Chapman Family Homecoming

Chapman Family, it’s time to come home! This year we are celebrating Chapman’s 160th anniversary with fun and family-friendly activities for everyone. Join us in person or virtually for this chance to reconnect with everything you love about Chapman!
ORANGE, CA
tntech.edu

Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity

Established in February 1916 by the University President at the University of Central Missouri, we are a non-profit organization now based on over 120 campuses and geographical locations throughout the United States. Additionally, we are proud to have over 51,000 inducted Members with the mission to improve humanity with honor through Scholarship, Leadership and Fellowship.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Times-Republican

Beta Sigma Phi decide on November project

Sigma Master Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi met for lunch at Dairy Queen, South Center Street, on Oct. 26 with nine members and two guests present. Roll call was taken by host Alice Nicholson with the question: “Who do you want to win the World Series?” and the Braves was unanimous. Apparently, all are National team lovers.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
chapman.edu

The Players' Society Presents: Dis-topia! An Original Musical

The Players' Society Presents: Dis-Topia! An Original Production. Walt Disney's greatest passion was left unrealized. He wanted to build a futuristic, meticulously planned city - the. Experimental. Prototype. Community. Of. Tomorrow. When he died, the project was abandoned... But Walt's back -- or, his head is at least. EPCOT is...
ORANGE, CA
Branding Iron Online

Sigma Nu and Alpha Phi win Homecoming parade

The annual Homecoming parade is a time for celebrating our school and the diverse communities in it. This year, Sigma Nu and Alpha Phi called for the Cowboys to “bring it home” in more ways than one. The University of Wyoming Homecoming parade on Oct. 23 featured over 60 floats,...
LIFESTYLE
wschronicle.com

Psi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity installs new officers

Leaders instill in their people a hope for success and a belief in themselves. Positive leaders empower their people to accomplish their goals. On Oct. 13 Psi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., installed its chapter officers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The installation took place at the Omega Friendship Center in Winston-Salem.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Abbeville Meridional

Catherine Romaine Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/12/2021)-- Catherine Romaine of Abbeville, Louisiana, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Romaine was initiated at The University of Mississippi. Romaine is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to...
ABBEVILLE, LA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting college job fair

Two local chapters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority have come together to host a virtual college fair this weekend. It’s call #Cap College Fair and is designed to help students with the college admission process. It’s happening Saturday, October 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register to...
COLLEGES
websterjournal.com

Brief: Delta Phi Epsilon to host ‘Paintsgiving’

Delta Phi Epsilon is hosting a “Paintsgiving” on Nov. 4. The event begins at 9 p.m. in the Sunnen Lounge. Guests will be painting a provided image of a turkey. In order to attend the event, guests need to sign up at involved.webster.edu. Students, faculty, friends and family are all invited to attend.
uiowa.edu

Phi Beta Delta Power Hour

Phi Beta Delta members will discuss what global education and internationalization mean to them and reflect upon lessons, triumphs, and challenges they have faced. Jeanine Porter Abrons, clinical associate professor in the College of Pharmacy. Jodi Graff, administrative director of graduate and postdoctoral studies at the Carver College of Medicine.
EDUCATION
blavity.com

Alpha Phi Alphas Stroll Out Their 2021 Members At Morehouse College Probate

Greek culture at Morehouse College is a staple of its rich history. Being the first fraternity of the Divine 9 at numerous HBCUs and other institutions of higher learning, the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Alpha Rho Chapter held their probate show this week. The probate event welcomes new members to the fraternity in the form of a presentation showcase.
COLLEGES
chapman.edu

Jumu'ah Prayers

Jumu`ah prayer is a special prayer that Muslims pray every Friday. It consists of a sermon followed by a prayer. It is held in the Wilkinson Chapel beginning at 12:30 pm. All are welcome.
ORANGE, CA
University of Cincinnati News Record

Sigma Phi to host 10th annual Fall Ball

To kick off the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Homecoming festivities, Sigma Phi UC is hosting their 10th annual Fall Ball tonight from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Top Cats. Sigma Phi is a women’s honorary that was created at UC in 1994. On their Facebook page, the organization shares that it “recognizes women for what they have achieved thus far, as well as for their spirit, and their desire and dedication to making a difference in the future.”
FACEBOOK
chapman.edu

BlueSky Workshops Weekly Meeting

BlueSky Workshops: Themed Entertainment Club will be continuing their collaborative design of their very own theme park! New members are welcome at any meeting, whether you want to design for your professional portfolio, or just have fun being creative!
ORANGE, CA
chapman.edu

50 Year Club Huddle: Welcoming the Classes 1970 and 1971

Kick-off your Homecoming events weekend for the classes of 1970 and 1971 as they return to campus to join Chapman University's 50 Year Club. The Huddle is a free social event, hosted by the Office of Legacy Planning. Enjoy light appetizers and beverages, and begin to renew connections with classmates that made your Chapman College journey more memorable.

