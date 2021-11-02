CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge says Kobe's widow won't have to undergo mental exam

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow won't have to undergo psychiatric testing for her lawsuit...

www.timesdaily.com

Judge Makes Decision on Vanessa Bryant Taking Psych Exam Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant will not have to take a psychiatric evaluation as part of her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. A judge decided on Monday to deny the county's request that Vanessa undergoes an independent medical evaluation to prove that photos of the crash that killed her husband Kobe and their daughter Gianna caused emotional distress, according to PEOPLE.
bloomberglaw.com

Kobe Bryant Widow Fights Mental Evaluation in Crash Photo Suit

Several deputies took photos with cell phones, complaint says. Kobe Bryant’s widow asked a federal court to deny Los Angeles County’s request that she undergo a psychiatric evaluation in a lawsuit seeking damages for emotional distress stemming from sheriff’s deputies taking photographs of the helicopter crash site where her husband and daughter were killed.
wbrz.com

LA judge rules Vanessa Bryant will not have to submit to psych exam

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles county's attempt to convince a judge that Kobe Bryant's widow should submit to a psychiatric evaluation has failed, meaning Vanessa Bryant can move forward with her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. According to The Week, LA County's request for the compulsory medical...
Person
Kobe Bryant
Yardbarker

Lakers: Judge Rules on LA County’s Request for Vanessa Bryant to Undergo Psychiatric Exam

The high-profile civil case between Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant and the LA County civil case will continue on for the foreseeable future. The US Magistrate Judge Charles Eick rejected the county’s request for an independent psychiatric exam for Bryant. Eick deemed the request for evaluation as ‘untimely’. The decision was ruled ‘without prejudice’, which means county attorneys could request Bryant to take a psychiatric exam at a later time.
CBS Philly

Federal Judge Rules Vanessa Bryant, Widow Of Kobe Bryant, Won’t Have To Undergo Mental Health Exam In Relation To Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A federal judge has decided that Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, will not have to undergo a mental health exam in relation to her lawsuit. Bryant’s invasion of privacy suit claims first responders took and shared graphic photos of the crash scene, where her husband, daughter, and seven others were killed. Los Angeles County had asked for psychiatric exams of Bryant and others to determine if they actually suffered emotional distress from the photos. Last month, a federal judge ordered the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire chief to answer questions about photos of the Kobe Bryant crash scene. Bryant, a Philadelphia native who starred at Lower Merion High School, was killed in a helicopter crash in California in January of 2020 with his daughter and seven others.
