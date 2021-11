The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Washington Capitals, 3-2, securing their fifth win of the season and in doing so, swept the two-game season series. Poor starts have permeated the first nine games of the Lightning season. In some instances, Tampa Bay managed to overcome them. In others, they fell deeper and deeper into a hole. Tonight showcased a Lightning team that fell behind once again but managed to scrap their way into a win through sheer force of will. This isn’t the same Lightning team as the previous two years. They’re a lesser talented team with championship DNA that is still figuring out what kind of team they are.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO