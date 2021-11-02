CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse racing-Verry Elleegant storms home to win Melbourne Cup

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Verry Elleegant won the A$8 million ($6 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday, storming home in the final straight to win by three-and-a-half lengths. Pre-race favourite Incentivise ran second ahead of third-placed Spanish Mission in Australia’s “race that stops the nation”. Jockey James McDonald...

