Asia

Japan’s main opposition CDP leader Edano to step down – NHK

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Yukio Edano, the head of Japan’s main opposition...

NHK exit poll: Japan PM Kishida's coalition to keep majority

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's NHK public television exit poll projects Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition will keep a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday, although it's expected to lose some seats. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together were expected to win between 239...
Japan opposition leader resigns after dismal election results

The leader of Japan's main opposition party announced his resignation Tuesday after an election drubbing that saw him fail to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's pandemic response. In Sunday's election, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won a strong majority under new leader Fumio Kishida.
Yukio Edano
Why can't Japan's opposition parties win?

Despite a struggling government, stagnant wages, and a surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer, Japan's incumbent governing coalition, in power since September 2012, enjoyed a solid victory in the country's October 31 general election. Opposition parties, even after an all-out effort to coordinate campaign activities, once again failed to gain traction with voters.
Asia
Japan
Tokyo, JP
