Japan’s main opposition CDP leader Edano to step down – NHK

Chinese and Russian vessels have for the first time jointly sailed through the Tsugaru Strait between Japan's Honshu and Hokkaido islands. The strait is an international waterway due to a Cold War-era decision to allow US ships carrying nuclear weapons to pass through without violating Japan's non-nuclear position. While legal,...
TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling coalition is projected to stay in power but the party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is forecast to take a drubbing in an election on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK said, a blow that could mean political instability in the world's third-biggest economy. It...
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's NHK public television exit poll projects Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition will keep a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday, although it's expected to lose some seats. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together were expected to win between 239...
The leader of Japan's main opposition party announced his resignation Tuesday after an election drubbing that saw him fail to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's pandemic response. In Sunday's election, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won a strong majority under new leader Fumio Kishida.
Despite a struggling government, stagnant wages, and a surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer, Japan's incumbent governing coalition, in power since September 2012, enjoyed a solid victory in the country's October 31 general election. Opposition parties, even after an all-out effort to coordinate campaign activities, once again failed to gain traction with voters.
Lahore [Pakistan], November 5 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has slammed the Rs 120 billion "relief package" announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and called it a "pack of lies", reported a local media. "Like promises and budget the so-called relief package of the incumbent government...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Private sector advisers urged Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday to decide economic stimulus measures quickly, with a package widely expected to be announced on Nov. 19. The message was given at the first meeting between Kishida and the government’s top economic advisory panel, whose...
TOKYO (Reuters) – More than 20 countries agreed to phase out coal power at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, but not Japan – a “leap backwards” for a country that once led the way on the Kyoto Protocol to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The pact was among a raft...
TOKYO (Reuters) -The Tokyo High Court on Tuesday rejected Asia Development Capital’s’s request for an injunction against Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd’s planned use of a poison pill, according to the court ruling seen by Reuters. The decision is likely to spark concern among foreign investors and could cast a shadow...
In the gloom of a post-mortem lower house election, the main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, was forced to question whether joining forces with the Communist Party of Japan was the right thing to do. . This collaboration is still being questioned with an election to the...
TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp shares jumped 10% on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, a day after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares. The buyback announcement came after SoftBank crashed to a quarterly loss as the...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A group of U.N. human rights experts have appealed to Singapore to halt an execution scheduled this week of a Malaysian who smuggled drugs into the city-state, on the grounds that he has intellectual disabilities. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 33, is scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday, but the...
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea is flying a military oil tanker to Australia this week to airlift 27,000 litres of urea solution, used in diesel vehicles and factories to cut emissions, amid a dire shortage threatening to stall commercial transport and industries. Approximately two million diesel vehicles, mostly cargo trucks,...
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ annual economic growth slowed in the third quarter as renewed COVID-19 restrictions crimped demand, giving the central bank more reason to keep interest rates at a record low for a while. Although the Southeast Asian economy had recovered from five straight quarters of contraction in...
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics maker Sony and TSMC of Taiwan said Tuesday they plan to jointly build a computer chip plant in Japan with an initial investment of $7 billion. The plant in the southwestern city of Kumamoto will be the first foundry in Japan for TSMC, one of...
"The world will decide who is doing nuclear madness," China's embassy spokesperson told Newsweek. "By smearing China and playing the trick of thief crying 'stop thief,' the US can only amuse itself and deceive the world."
On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
Comments / 0