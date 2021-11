Mary Ann Krieg was born at Speers Hospital in Dayton, Kentucky, on July 25, 1917. She was the first child of Anna Nicholl and Carl Krieg, who had moved to Bellevue from Over the Rhine in Cincinnati. Mary Ann weighed less than five pounds at birth. In fact, her tiny body fit neatly in a cigar box. It was probably a good thing that it was late summer, because with the slightest chill, Anna—Mary, her mother, put the cigar box with Mary Ann in it in front of the open oven to keep her warm.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO