The goal for the Toronto Raptors this season is to outshoot teams by five field goals every night. The analytics suggest that's what it takes to be a successful team in the NBA. If you can get five more possessions, take five more shots than your opposition you should win most games, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said last week. So that's what Toronto has dedicated itself to this season. The Raptors want to outwork opposing teams, force turnovers, grab offensive rebounds, and, at the very least, get up five extra shot attempts up.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO