Deshaun Watson, Marlon Mack and other NFL rumors before the trade deadline

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL trade deadline for the 2021 season is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and while there are still big names potentially on the block some of the bigger players have already been moved. On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams acquired Von Miller from the Denver Broncos for...

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
Von Miller
Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
LeBron James really wants Odell Beckham Jr. out of Cleveland

If Odell Beckham Jr.’s mission is to get out of Cleveland by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, he has an ally in Ohio native LeBron James. The Lakers superstar, a friend of Beckham Jr., sent a succinct tweet urging the Cleveland Browns to make a move. This comes after Beckham Jr.’s...
Norman's future with 49ers could be in question after penalty

SANTA CLARA -- After a costly taunting penalty, Josh Norman’s future with the 49ers is in question. In the team’s 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the veteran cornerback was penalized for taunting after getting into a tussle with the Cardinals' sideline. On the same play, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Dolphins only team remaining, but no trade expected

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to a possible trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson since the offseason. The rumors ebb and flow, with speculation that the teams are close dying off into no reports for several weeks before ramping back up. With the NFL trade deadline coming on Tuesday, the flow part of the cycle is here, and it is at full force.
Marlon Mack Trade Rumors: Should the division-rival Tennessee Titans be interested?

Should the Indianapolis Colts move Marlon Mack before the 2021 NFL trade deadline? After Mack led the Colts’ rushing attack in 2018 and 2019, Indianapolis drafted former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Mack was still the RB1 that season, but after tearing his Achilles in Week 1, his reign was officially over.
