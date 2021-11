OTTAWA -- T.J. Oshie scored a hat trick and Alex Ovechkin had two goals for the Washington Capitals in a 7-5 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday. "He was flying today," Ovechkin said of Oshie. "It seems like every time he takes a shot or makes a play, it 100 percent goes in the net or goes off a stick. I think their line played very well. It was nice to see him get a hatty."

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO