New congressional map advances in Assembly

By Staff, wire reports
Daily Reflector
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina Republicans on Monday advanced a proposed congressional district map for the next decade that if enacted would likely make it easier for the GOP to increase the number of candidates from the state heading to Capitol Hill. A Senate committee voted along party lines for a redistricting...

www.reflector.com

averyjournal.com

General Assembly approves new North Carolina legislative maps

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina General Assembly approved new legislative maps for the next decade Thursday. The Republican-led Legislature voted along party lines to pass new district maps for state Senate, state House and congressional seats. The House map received final approval, 25-21, in the Senate on Thursday...
41nbc.com

State Senate Committee for redistricting holds meeting for new congressional map

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The State Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee met Thursday to discuss the new congressional map. The map sets your voting district. State Senator John F. Kennedy is the chair of the committee. He explained how the map changed from the one that’s currently in use. He says...
Daily Reflector

Map critics: Extreme partisan gerrymander will be challenged

RALEIGH — The North Carolina General Assembly completed redistricting maps Thursday for the next decade, carving boundaries that would likely give Republicans at least two more U.S. House seats and help the GOP retain its state legislative majorities. The House and Senate voted along party lines for districts drawn on...
wfft.com

Ohio House Republicans unveils new version of state congressional map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats objected strongly to Ohio House Republicans’ new congressional map Wednesday, complaining that they had no time to review it in advance and few of the details they needed to do so. State Rep. Stephanie Howse, a Cleveland Democrat, called the lack of transparency granted to...
State
North Carolina State
WKRC

Ohio Redistricting Commission does not approve new congressional map ahead of deadline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Ohio is losing one congressional seat, going from 16 to 15 districts. The deadline to redraw a map is this Sunday. For more than an hour Thursday morning, several interested parties presented their maps to the Ohio Redistricting Commission. It was the first and only hearing held regarding the redrawing of the congressional map.
carolinajournal.com

Holder’s group returns to court to block new N.C. congressional map

A day after N.C. lawmakers approved new maps for legislative and congressional elections, plaintiffs linked to former Obama-era U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder are going to court to block the congressional map. A lawsuit filed late Friday in Wake County Superior Court labels the map a partisan gerrymander. Critics say...
WCAX

GOP seeks major overhaul of New Hampshire congressional map

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Republicans have released a redistricting plan that would transform the state’s 1st Congressional District into one that favors their party, instead of a swing district where Democrats have made recent gains. But it also would solidify Democrats’ advantage in the 2nd District. Democrats on...
klcc.org

Tentative opinion suggests Oregon’s new congressional map could be upheld

New congressional districts passed by Oregon Democrats meet all legal criteria, with little evidence they amount to blatant partisan gerrymandering, a judge has found. That tentative opinion, released Monday by retired state Judge Henry Breithaupt, is not the final word in an ongoing lawsuit, in which Republicans are seeking to have the new six-district congressional map redrawn. Instead, Breithaupt is acting as a “special master” in the case, tasked with making findings of fact for a five-judge panel that will decide the outcome.
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Accepts Legislative And Congressional Maps From Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, Orders Special Session Of General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan today accepted the final certified legislative and congressional maps submitted by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission and transmitted them to the Maryland General Assembly. The governor also signed a proclamation calling for a special session of the General Assembly beginning Monday, Dec. 6 for the purpose of acting on the commission’s maps.
aldailynews.com

New district maps advance in Senate, House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Legislature’s special session on redistricting continued Monday as lawmakers advanced the four new maps based on new 2020 census data on population changes. The Alabama House approved a new congressional district map and then later its own new House district map, which drew some opposition...
KWQC

Illinois lawmakers set to discuss new congressional map this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - On Tuesday Illinois lawmakers will be in session with one of the major topics being congressional redistricting. The process is done following each census, Illinois will lose one seat, going from 18 seats to 17 seats, because of a decline in population. University of Illinois political...
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
