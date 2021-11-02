CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants’ many mistakes prove costly in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZflB5_0cjmLdow00
1 of 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There wasn’t any one play that doomed the New York Giants against Kansas City on Monday night.

There were about a dozen little ones.

The interception by Daniel Jones when he was caught staring down his target. Two personal foul penalties by linebacker Tae Crowder in the fourth quarter. The wobbly punt from Riley Dixon that set up the Chiefs for the go-ahead field goal with just over a minute left. And the breakdowns that kept New York from mounting its own comeback.

The result was a 20-17 loss that left the Giants ruing a major upset they let slip away.

“It was mistakes we made, bad decisions — the turnover was a big deal. Third-down executing and keeping drives going, and just being more consistent with execution,” Jones said. “I think we did some good things here there but ultimately it wasn’t enough and wasn’t consistent enough.”

The mistakes began with the Giants’ first offensive play, when Jones threw an interception inside his own 20-yard line that allowed the Chiefs to capitalize for an early touchdown. And they didn’t really end the rest of the first half.

After the Chiefs took a 14-7 lead, the Giants marched inside their 10-yard line in a bid to answer. But on third-and-4, Sterling Shepard ran an out route for two yards that left them facing fourth down rather than first-and-goal. And rather than go for it against one of the league’s worst defenses, Giants coach Joe Judge opted to kick the easy field goal.

“We knew the game plan we wanted to play. We wanted to play on our terms and for a large part of the game we did,” Giants coach Joe Judge insisted. “We anticipated the answers they had and had a lot of the right changeups called.”

Indeed, the Giants had an opportunity to take the lead on the final drive of the first half.

They had moved swiftly to midfield in the closing minutes when Will Hernandez was called for a false start and Nate Solder for holding on back-to-back plays. And when Devontae Booker ripped off a 14-yard gain to at least give the Giants a shot at a Hail Mary, Jones lost track of the time and a delay-of-game took them out of range for it.

The biggest mistakes, though, came in the fourth quarter.

After the Giants had taken a 17-14 lead on a touchdown pass to Evan Engram, the Chiefs marched across midfield in search of an answer. That’s when Crowder was hit with the first of his personal foul penalties, a 15-yard foul that helped to set up Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for the 36-yard field goal that tied the game.

“We just cant have penalties like that, point blank, or any penalties. That comes down to how we execution on the field and coaching it better,” Judge said. “There are situations that came up during the game that we have to eliminate if we’re going to have any success.”

The Giants’ ensuing drive was low-lighted by a personal foul on fullback Elijhaa Penny for taunting, followed by an ugly third-and-7 pass that fell incomplete and forced New York to kick the ball back to the Chiefs.

After they tried to help the Giants out with a holding penalty of their own, Oshane Ximines was called for offsides to wipe out Mahomes’ second interception of the game. Crowder was called for a facemask on the next play to move Kansas City past midfield, and the Chiefs got the go-ahead field goal from Butker with 1:07 left in the game.

The final tally for the woebegone Giants: 10 penalties for 88 yards along with an interception and three sacks.

That’s hardly the kind of night that will beat the two-time defending AFC champions.

“It’s tough whenever you lose. You don’t go to practice to lose,” said Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who left with a thumb injury in the fourth quarter. “But at the end of the day, we have to go back and correct our mistakes-. It’s simple.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Record

Postgame analysis: NY Giants' lack of focus late dooms them in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – The lack of focus and discipline late doomed the Giants again, and at this point, Joe Judge needs to hold the players accountable. A taunting penalty on Eli Penny cost valuable field position in the quest for a potential go-ahead field goal. An offsides penalty by Oshane Ximines negated a potential crushing interception for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs by Darnay Holmes.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Chiefs final score: New York falls, 20-17, to Kansas City

In the New York Giants’ first visit to Kansas City in eight years, the Giants fell short, 20-17, to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Giants dropped to 2-6 on the season and the Chiefs improved to 4-4. How it happened. The Chiefs entered Monday night’s game...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
giants.com

Giants unable to finish in road loss to Chiefs

Midway through the fourth quarter Monday night, the Giants were tied with the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. A few minutes of mistake-free football and a couple of big plays and the Giants could have pulled off a big prime time upset in Arrowhead Stadium. But down the...
NFL
wmleader.com

Giants follow familiar blueprint in painful loss to Chiefs

Bad teams find a way. Week after week after week. Bad teams figure out how to play 50 minutes of inspired ball and allow it all to be sabotaged by 10 minutes of miserable ball. Bad teams commit brutal, ill-timed penalties — and don’t get the benefit of the doubt when one of them turns out to be a phantom call.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Final Score: Chiefs squeak out 20-17 victory over Giants

On Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, the Kansas City Chiefs took small steps forward on both sides of the ball that were overshadowed by turnovers and penalties. But in the end, the Chiefs held on for a 20-17 victory. The Chiefs got the ball first, beginning by...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants lose to Chiefs, 20-17: Instant analysis

Monday night’s matchup pitted two teams heading in different directions. In the case of the New York Giants, they were pointing up for once while the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs were pointing down. After this game, few should have confidence in either team’s prospects. It was an...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Nate Solder
Person
Sterling Shepard
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Ap#The New York Giants
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Amari Cooper calls out CeeDee Lamb for racking up $47K in silly fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

643K+
Followers
343K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy