Presidential Election

Competitive Virginia governor’s race to test Biden’s appeal

myarklamiss.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The first major test of how voters feel about Joe Biden’s presidency is unfolding in Virginia, where a governor’s race that was supposed to be a comfortable win for Democrats is instead ending in suspense. Terry McAuliffe, one of the most prominent figures in Democratic...

www.myarklamiss.com

Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
Business Insider

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said his party 'blew the timing' on the infrastructure and social spending bills, contributing to the party's loss in VA governor race

Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill stalled in the House for months before passing on Friday. Sen. Tim Kaine said the timing may have cost Terry McAuliffe the governor's race in Virginia. Democrats saw a series of losses on Tuesday in Virginia, a state Biden won decisively in 2020. Democratic Sen. Tim...
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
The Independent

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

