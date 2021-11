Here's a look at Friday’s top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team's Top 30 Prospects list. Rockies: Michael Toglia, 1B (No. 6), Salt River Rafters. It’s a season, from start to finish, that Toglia will be sad to see end. The 23-year-old turned a 2-0 Salt River deficit into a 3-2 lead with a three-homer and singled in his club’s eventual 6-5, extra-inning loss. Toglia tallied his second consecutive multihit game and went deep for the third time this fall. Playing in his own backyard, the Phoenix, Ariz., native is batting .308/.383/.564 with eight RBIs and six walks in 47 plate appearances for the Rafters. More »

BASEBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO