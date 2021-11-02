CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Harvard Researchers Develop Shape-Shifting Material

By Elizabeth X. Guo
Harvard Crimson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Harvard's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences developed a model that can morph into and hold any 3D shape. By Elizabeth X. Guo. Researchers from Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences developed a shape-shifting material that can morph into and hold any 3D shape, opening the door to...

www.thecrimson.com

techxplore.com

Researchers develop interface for underwater robotic equipment

A research team from the Interactive and Robotic Systems Laboratory at the Universitat Jaume I in Castelló has developed software that allows underwater robots with manipulation capabilities to be controlled remotely in a more efficient way, as it offers a computer graphic interface and prior realistic simulation. The new technology amends, in the context of underwater scenarios, the lack of simulation systems and realistic 3D interfaces that enable remote control of tasks in autonomous and teleoperated mobile manipulator robots.
ENGINEERING
The Daily Collegian

Seed grants to enable exploration of new frontiers in materials research

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Materials Research Institute (MRI) has announced new seed grant opportunities for Penn State faculty in a variety of research themes, with a goal of sparking new collaborations that will develop high-risk, high-impact transformative proposals via materials research. Those eligible to apply for the grants include...
CHEMISTRY
The Daily Collegian

Materials Research Institute names five Roy Award winners

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. ⁠— Three Penn State faculty and two graduate students have received the 2021 Rustum and Della Roy Innovation in Materials Research Award. The award is presented by the Materials Research Institute and recognizes interdisciplinary materials research at Penn State which yields innovative and unexpected results. The award exists thanks to a gift from Della and Rustum Roy, who are both alumni of Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences and long-serving faculty in the college. Della died in March of this year at age 94.
CHEMISTRY
techeblog.com

Researchers Develop Hardened Wood That is Stronger Than Steel

Researchers at the University of Maryland have developed a type of hardened wood that is stronger than steel, and could potentially be used to make shark sustainable knives or wooden nails resistant to rusting. How strong is the latter? Well, strong enough to hammer together three boards without any damage to the nail. Creating this type of wood is a two-step process: first, they had to delignify it applying pressure and heat to the chemically processed wood to densify as well as remove the water. Read more for a video and additoinal information.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers develop 'virus-killing' air filtration system

A new carbon-based air filtration nanomaterial capable of capturing and destroying various viruses, including animal coronavirus, a close relative of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—has been developed by Cambridge scientists and engineers. The prototype, developed and tested by a multidisciplinary team of researchers from the Boies Group, in the Department...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers discover predictable behavior in promising material for computer memory

In the last few years, a class of materials called antiferroelectrics has been increasingly studied for its potential applications in modern computer memory devices. Research has shown that antiferroelectric-based memories might have greater energy efficiency and faster read and write speeds than conventional memories, among other appealing attributes. Further, the same compounds that can exhibit antiferroelectric behavior are already integrated into existing semiconductor chip manufacturing processes.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Researchers Launch $43M Global Human Flourishing Study

Researchers at Harvard's public health school and Baylor University launched a $43.4 million research initiative last month to examine the causes of human flourishing. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. Researchers at Harvard and Baylor University launched a $43.4 million research initiative last month to examine the causes of “human flourishing.”
HARVARD, MA
The Daily Collegian

Seed-grant recipients to put a human face on materials research

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Materials Research Institute (MRI) and the College of Engineering have announced the recipients of the Materials Matter at the Human Level seed grants. The grants were developed to continue the history of MRI and the College of Engineering partnering to fund materials projects that benefit humankind, including those aimed at improving the health and economic development of under-resourced populations.
CHEMISTRY
SlashGear

Researchers develop a concept to make rocket fuel on Mars

The biggest challenge for a sustained human presence on Mars or the moon is how to bring enough supplies to sustain humans. One of the biggest challenges is bringing enough fuel for the rocket transporting the crew to Mars and having enough left over for the return trip. Many scientists believe the answer to that question is to harvest some … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

The shifting sands of ‘gain-of-function’ research

You have full access to this article via your institution. In Greek mythology, the Chimaera was a fire-breathing monster, a horrifying mishmash of lion, goat and snake that laid waste to the countryside. In 2015, virologists led by Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill reported the creation of their own chimaera. They took a version of the coronavirus responsible for the deadly outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in the early 2000s — now known as SARS-CoV — and adorned it with surface proteins from a different coronavirus taken from Chinese horseshoe bats. In the laboratory, this particular mash-up was able to break into human cells and also make mice ill1. This chimaera came with a message: other coronaviruses have the potential to spark a human pandemic. In just a few years’ time, that warning would prove prescient, as a distant cousin of SARS-CoV has now killed more than 4.9 million people worldwide.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Development of the demonstration satellite HIBARI with variable shape attitude control

A research team led by Professor Saburo Matunaga of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), developed a 50-kg-class technology demonstration microsatellite called HIBARI that denotes "skylark" in English. The purpose of this satellite is the on-orbit demonstration of Variable Shape Attitude Control (VSAC) technology where attitude and orbit are controlled using a variable structure, and the satellite adjusts the attitude via the recoil from the movement of the four movable solar cell paddles. By deploying and retracting the paddles, atmospheric drag can be adjusted and used for orbit control.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
