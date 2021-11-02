Calm Your Ambition: A Call for Student Activism

As a first-year who has been at Oberlin for all of four weeks, I find it difficult to engage with my peers in an unstructured way. I’m never sure whom to text on a Saturday night or what I should suggest we do. Bowling? Backgammon? I would love, instead, to attend an activity that has been planned either by the Program Board or a student organization, with the assurance that other students will be there. After all, I’ve been told that one of the best ways to meet people in college is to attend on-campus events.

