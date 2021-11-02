Calm Your Ambition: A Call for Student Activism

Joel Sabando ’24, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Lowell House. Yes, you heard me right: Let’s make tuition $1 million dollars. This probably seems radical at first, but hear me out. Harvard is infamous for its already exorbitant cost of attendance, which climbs ever higher each fall. This year, students living on campus were asked to shell out a total of $74,528. Harvard also has a remarkably generous system of need-based financial aid, one which would enable most potential applicants to study here tuition-free. Families with an annual income less than $65,000 — for context, median family income in the United States sits right above this cut-off — are typically asked to pay nothing, making the actual average cost of attendance at Harvard a much more reasonable $12,000 per year.
