Godley coasts to 3-0 bi-district win over Dallas Roosevelt

FORT WORTH — The No. 18-ranked Godley Lady Cats rolled over Dallas Roosevelt, 3-0, to capture a Class 4A bi-district championship Monday night at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.

Godley (32-8) was simply too much for the Roosevelt Lady Lady Mustangs with wins of 25-10, 25-6 and 25-5 as the Lady Cats coasted to their second consecutive bi-district title.

“We're always excited to advance in the playoffs,” Godley Coach Courtney Hammett said. “We're really focused on the next round. I tell the girls all the time to take it one game at a time. We took care of this game, so now we're ready for area. We're excited we just won bi-district but our minds are already on the next round.”

Roosevelt scored the first point of the match on a Godley defensive miscue for a 1-0 lead, but that was the only deficit the Lady Cats faced all night.

With Godley holding a 6-3 lead in the first set, the Lady Cats went on a 12-0 run thanks to some strong serving from sophomore Brynn Staton, who registered four service aces in that span, to extend their lead to 18-3. Godley closed out the first set with a pair of kills by senior Emma Burke, who was set up by senior setter Landry Karnes.

While Roosevelt was able to record double-digit points in the first set at 25-10, the Lady Cats finished things out in dominant fashion over the next two sets.

Godley jumped out to leads of 5-0 and 12-1 in the second set as sophomore Logan Reed and Burke continued the Lady Cats' strong serving. Reed had three straight aces at one point while Reed recorded five aces during an 8-0 run to give Godley a 20-2 lead. Sophomore Baylee Mobley closed out the second set with back-to-back aces.

With Godley holding a 5-2 lead in the third set, the Lady Cats put it out of reach with an 11-0 run, as Burke again got on a heater at the service line with four straight aces. Sophomore Ashtin Anglin had two service aces to close it out.

The Lady Cats finished the match with 27 service aces overall.

“That was our No. 1 goal so I was very pleased with the girls' performance serving because that was a struggle the last few games,” Hammett said. “Tonight I gave them a goal and they met it — they actually exceeded it — so I'm happy about that.”

Burke led the way with 10 aces, eight kills and two assists. Mobley had nine kills and three aces. Karnes (12 assists, three aces) and Staton (eight assists, five aces) directed the offense from their setter positions. And senior Brooke Hickey added six kills while Reed had four aces and four kills.

Last season, the Lady Cats swept North Dallas in bi-district before losing in area to Kennedale. There will be no area-round rematch vs. Kennedale this season, however, as the No. 12-ranked Lady Kats lost in four sets to Sanger on Monday night in a big upset.

Regardless of whoever their area-round opponent was going to be, Hammett said she believes the Lady Cats are better prepared for a deeper playoff run this year.

“Last year was the first year Godley made it past bi-district in a while, but this year I think we're more prepared for the playoff atmosphere with the big crowds, the intensity and the pressure,” she said. “We've been in a lot of high-pressure games already this season so I feel like overall we're more prepared for this level. I feel more confident at this point than I did last year and I believe we're a stronger team this year. So really, the girls and I are very confident in what we can do next.”

Hammett pointed to three pressure-packed matches — two regular district showdowns and a tiebreaker for playoff seeding — against Midlothian Heritage that she hopes helped prepare Godley for the playoff atmosphere they'll experience moving forward.

“We came out on top in one out of those three,” she said. “We won the first one in three but lost the second and third in five sets. Even though they were losses, I believe that will help us, having that experience with the pressure and high stakes. I feel like those games will help prepare us for, hopefully, the next few rounds.”

Godley's area-round match vs. Sanger was not immediately set.