CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Godley coasts to 3-0 bi-district win over Dallas Roosevelt

By A.J. Crisp/sports@trcle.com
Times-Review
Times-Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2VVW_0cjmK6ir00
Godley sophomore Baylee Mobley had a match-high nine kills to help the Lady Cats advance to the area playoffs with a 3-0 win Monday night over Dallas Roosevelt. Godley Snapshot

FORT WORTH — The No. 18-ranked Godley Lady Cats rolled over Dallas Roosevelt, 3-0, to capture a Class 4A bi-district championship Monday night at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.

Godley (32-8) was simply too much for the Roosevelt Lady Lady Mustangs with wins of 25-10, 25-6 and 25-5 as the Lady Cats coasted to their second consecutive bi-district title.

“We're always excited to advance in the playoffs,” Godley Coach Courtney Hammett said. “We're really focused on the next round. I tell the girls all the time to take it one game at a time. We took care of this game, so now we're ready for area. We're excited we just won bi-district but our minds are already on the next round.”

Roosevelt scored the first point of the match on a Godley defensive miscue for a 1-0 lead, but that was the only deficit the Lady Cats faced all night.

With Godley holding a 6-3 lead in the first set, the Lady Cats went on a 12-0 run thanks to some strong serving from sophomore Brynn Staton, who registered four service aces in that span, to extend their lead to 18-3. Godley closed out the first set with a pair of kills by senior Emma Burke, who was set up by senior setter Landry Karnes.

While Roosevelt was able to record double-digit points in the first set at 25-10, the Lady Cats finished things out in dominant fashion over the next two sets.

Godley jumped out to leads of 5-0 and 12-1 in the second set as sophomore Logan Reed and Burke continued the Lady Cats' strong serving. Reed had three straight aces at one point while Reed recorded five aces during an 8-0 run to give Godley a 20-2 lead. Sophomore Baylee Mobley closed out the second set with back-to-back aces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zQCr_0cjmK6ir00
The Godley Lady Cats captured their second consecutive Class 4A bi-district championship with Monday night's 3-0 win over Dallas Roosevelt in Fort Worth. Godley Snapshot

With Godley holding a 5-2 lead in the third set, the Lady Cats put it out of reach with an 11-0 run, as Burke again got on a heater at the service line with four straight aces. Sophomore Ashtin Anglin had two service aces to close it out.

The Lady Cats finished the match with 27 service aces overall.

“That was our No. 1 goal so I was very pleased with the girls' performance serving because that was a struggle the last few games,” Hammett said. “Tonight I gave them a goal and they met it — they actually exceeded it — so I'm happy about that.”

Burke led the way with 10 aces, eight kills and two assists. Mobley had nine kills and three aces. Karnes (12 assists, three aces) and Staton (eight assists, five aces) directed the offense from their setter positions. And senior Brooke Hickey added six kills while Reed had four aces and four kills.

Last season, the Lady Cats swept North Dallas in bi-district before losing in area to Kennedale. There will be no area-round rematch vs. Kennedale this season, however, as the No. 12-ranked Lady Kats lost in four sets to Sanger on Monday night in a big upset.

Regardless of whoever their area-round opponent was going to be, Hammett said she believes the Lady Cats are better prepared for a deeper playoff run this year.

“Last year was the first year Godley made it past bi-district in a while, but this year I think we're more prepared for the playoff atmosphere with the big crowds, the intensity and the pressure,” she said. “We've been in a lot of high-pressure games already this season so I feel like overall we're more prepared for this level. I feel more confident at this point than I did last year and I believe we're a stronger team this year. So really, the girls and I are very confident in what we can do next.”

Hammett pointed to three pressure-packed matches — two regular district showdowns and a tiebreaker for playoff seeding — against Midlothian Heritage that she hopes helped prepare Godley for the playoff atmosphere they'll experience moving forward.

“We came out on top in one out of those three,” she said. “We won the first one in three but lost the second and third in five sets. Even though they were losses, I believe that will help us, having that experience with the pressure and high stakes. I feel like those games will help prepare us for, hopefully, the next few rounds.”

Godley's area-round match vs. Sanger was not immediately set.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Press

High school volleyball: Oakwood clinches bi-district title over Calvert

LEON – The Oakwood Lady Panthers defeated the Calvert Lady Trojans in four sets Monday night to advance to the area round of the playoffs. The Lady Panthers took the first two sets 25-18 and 27-25 before falling in the third set 25-19. The Lady Panthers finished off Calvert in the fourth, 25-22, to clinch their bi-district championship.
OAKWOOD, TX
Cleburne Times-Review

Godley clinches playoff berth with 38-6 win over Venus

GODLEY — The Godley Wildcats amassed 278 yards and 35 points in the first half as they cruised to a 38-6 playoff-clinching win over the Venus Bulldogs on Friday night. Despite finishing the regular season with a 3-6 overall record, Godley's win over Venus punched the Wildcats' ticket to the postseason as the fourth-place team in the five-team District 5-4A Division II.
GODLEY, TX
San Saba News & Star

Richland Springs Coyotes win over Mullin's Bulldogs, 48-0; become District Champs

Coyote #2 Keston Lusty gets yardage. Cherokee’s Tatum Shanklin with the pitch. Photo by Kari Owen. The San Saba High School boys Varsity Cross Country team poses on Monday, October 25th, following the Dillos competing at the 2021 UIL Class 2A Region IV Championship meet held at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. (Photo courtesy of San Saba All-Sports Booster Club)
SAN SABA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coasts#North Dallas
newsitem.com

Eagles dominate possession in 7-3 district playoff win over Wyalusing

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing girls soccer team took a one-goal lead early, but couldn’t contain Line Mountain in a 7-3 loss in the opening round of district playoffs Wednesday afternoon. In the 14th minute, Olivia Hayley sent Olivia Spencer in on a through ball and Hayley fired the opening goal...
WYALUSING, PA
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Lady Eagles Tune Up for Playoffs with 3-0 Win Over Hollidaysburg

When Tyrone faced Hollidaysburg earlier in the season, they lost to the Lady Tigers in five sets. But the Lady Eagles did let that get to them Tuesday night when hosted the Lady Tigers for their last conference game of the season on October 26th. In order to keep the...
TYRONE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
Times-Review

Lady Elks, Lady Spartans each snag 3-0 wins in bi-district playoffs

Burleson took down Fort Worth North Side, 3-0, in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs as the Lady Elks claimed their fifth consecutive bi-district championship. Coming off their fourth straight district title, the Lady Elks kept their bi-district winning streak in check with wins of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-19 to sweep North Side on Tuesday night.
SPORTS
WCMessenger.com

Boyd claims bi-district title over Life Oak Cliff

Boyd freshman Austin Etter has stepped up to fill a hole for the Lady Jackets on the court this season. “When I first got on the team, I honestly didn’t know what to think,” Etter said. “I was worried that my teammates would overlook me because I’m a freshman. But they’ve definitely been the complete opposite of what I thought they were going to be. They’ve really been supportive and accepting of me. We all really care about each other, and have each other’s backs.”
BOYD, TX
yourstephenvilletx.com

Bees win Bi-District title

The Stephenville varsity volleyball team walked onto the court as District Champs in their game against Gatesville last Tuesday night and off the court on Monday with the Bi-District title. Stephenville kicked off playoffs on Monday against Vernon at Graham High School. The Bees came away with the Bi-District title...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
koxe.com

Lady Lions Win Bi-District Volleyball Championship

The Brownwood Lady Lions claimed their second straight Bi-District Championship Monday night in Breckenridge with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 victory over the District 5-4A champion and 14th-ranked Iowa Park Lady Hawks. Olivia Fowler led the offense with 16 kills followed by 11 from Gracie Boswell, seven each from Jaylen Savage...
BROWNWOOD, TX
lionathletics.com

Lion Volleyball coasts to a 3-0 win over the Savage Storm

COMMERCE – In a match that lasted less than an hour and 20 minutes, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball was on cruise-control in a 3-0 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in a midweek non-conference match on Tuesday night at the Field House. The Lions took a tight first set, 25-23,...
SPORTS
kwhi.com

BURTON VOLLEYBALL WINS BI-DISTRICT MATCHUP

Burton defeated Granger 3-1. 25-23, 25-11, 25-27, 25-16 Allie Hohlt- 17 digs, 15 kills, 3 aces, 1 assist, 1 block. Mycah Simank- 16 digs, 2 kills, 5 aces, 38 assists, 1 block. Liesha Aguilar- 18 digs, 13 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks. Burton will now face Weimer in the area...
BURTON, TX
yourconroenews.com

Lake Creek wins first-ever bi-district title over Magnolia

MONTGOMERY — Lake Creek was state-ranked, won the District 20-5A championship with an undefeated record and came into the playoff on a 15-match win streak. But the Region III-5A bi-district was going to be a tough match no matter who they faced. In this instance, they got fourth-place Magnolia out...
MAGNOLIA, TX
sweethomenews.com

Volleyball: Huskies clinch tournament berth with 3-0 win over Mac High

After a 3-2 loss to No. 2 Cascade at home last week, Sweet Home's volleyball players clinched a berth in the state playoffs Saturday with a play-in 3-0 win over McLoughlin. Sweet Home (9-3, 11-5), seeded seventh, will open the playoffs at home Saturday, Oct. 30, against an opponent that had not yet been designated at press time, which will be seeded 10th. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals Tuesday, Nov. 2, against the winner of the faceoff between No. 2 Cascade (10-2, 18-4) and the No. 15-seeded team.
SWEET HOME, OR
Laredo Morning Times

St. Augustine trying to get over bi-district hump

The St. Augustine Lady Knights are on a quest to break the barrier in the opening round of the TAPPS state playoffs. For the past three years, St. Augustine has lost in the opening round and made a quick exit and that drove the Lady Knights to no end during the offseason.
HIGH SCHOOL
Brenham Banner-Press

Burton advances to area round following bi-district victory over Granger

The Burton High School volleyball team didn’t let last year’s outcome define them. After dropping in the 2020 Class 2A bi-district matchup for it’s shortest postseason run in seven years, the Lady Panthers picked themselves back up, earning a victory against Granger (17-18, 8-7 District 25-2A) on Tuesday night in Caldwell.
BURTON, TX
Times-Review

Times-Review

Cleburne, TX
942
Followers
68
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Times-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy