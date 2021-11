Last month, Hertz announced a landmark order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 cars for its rental car fleet valued at around $4.4 billion dollars - the largest electric car order ever made by a rental car company. The deal was announced just a few weeks after new CEO Mark Fields rescued the company from bankruptcy. Half of the 100,000 vehicles would be used for standard car rentals, while the others would be used for Uber rentals.

