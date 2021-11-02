CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Because Hamiltonians Talk to Robots: Tom Williams ’11

hamilton.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart computer scientist, part cognitive scientist, Tom Williams ’11 uses insights from cognitive psychology to design and enable language-based interaction between humans and robots. That’s interaction as in a productive conversation. Williams is assistant professor of computer science at the Colorado School of Mines, where he directs the Interactive...

www.hamilton.edu

