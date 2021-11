A new era of Iowa State basketball will begin on Tuesday night when Iowa State takes the floor to take on Kennesaw State. The game will not only mark the start of Iowa State's 2021-22 season, but it will also be T.J. Otzelberger's first game as the head coach. Otzelberger, who spent eight years working on various coaching staffs at Iowa State, replaced Steve Prohm in the spring following Iowa State's 2-22 season in 2020-21. Otzelberger came to Iowa State after he spent two seasons at UNLV. Ahead of his first game as head coach of the Cyclones, Otzelberger talked about what the opportunity meant to him.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO