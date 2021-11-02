U.S. woman who assisted Bali ‘suitcase’ murder to be deported after release

On Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko. Chris Watts’ wife and daughters were missing for three days before their bodies were found on the dad’s former jobsite at Anadarko. Shanann Watts was buried in a shallow grave. The girls were stuff through hatches into oil tanks. During the days before the bodies were discovered, Watts played the grieving dad, giving interviews, begging for information on his missing family. What no one knows is Chris Watts is having an affair, and no longer wants to be part of a family unit. Murder was his way out. Ultimately, he tells police where he deposited their bodies. Today on Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO