Celebrate America's Military kicks off recognition with Veteran's Day around the corner

A Veterans Day ceremony will again be held on the east side of the McLean County Museum on Nov. 11. A rifle will be fired beginning at 11 minutes to 11 a.m. and again each minute until 11 a.m. The timing of the rifle shots is considered the traditionally accepted time of the end to “the war to end all wars” World War I on Nov. 11, 1919. The date was referred to as “Armistice Day” until June 1, 1954, when Congress changed the name to “Veterans Day” to recognize all those who served in the military. The ceremony this year will include opening remarks and welcome, invocation, speeches, recognition of the veterans organizations, a rifle salute, TAPS and a bagpiper. This year our nation seems to be divided and at war between ideologies and politics. Let’s all pause and put aside our differences and come together at this ceremony to honor the veterans whose sacrifices have given us "one nation, under god, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO