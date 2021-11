County election bureaus throughout the Mon Valley will start today to canvass votes and begin the work to certify the 2021 General Election. There are some local races that could depend on the continued counting of mailed-in ballots and the final tally of write-in votes. In Donora, there were two write-in candidates — Tommy Thompson and Matt Vitalbo — and preliminary results appear to show that one of them may have edged out a sitting council member.

DONORA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO