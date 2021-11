PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing being held before the Common Council of the City of Waupaca on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard in Council Chambers of the City Hall of the City of Waupaca, 111 S Main St, Waupaca, Wisconsin. The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit public comment on the City’s 2022 Annual Property Tax Levy and Budget. A copy of the proposed 2022 Annual Budget is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk in the City Hall during normal business hours. The City has met the requirements of Wisconsin Statute 65.90(3)(a) by posting this notice in four public places.

