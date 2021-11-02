Proposal would provide tax relief for firefighters

HARRISBURG – Legislation creating a program that would provide property tax relief for those in fire service while allowing local businesses to directly support the fire companies that protect their neighborhoods has been introduced. House Bill 1990 creates a program offering tax credits to businesses that donate to designated non-profit firefighting organizations. Those organizations would then use the funds to make direct property tax payments to school districts, counties, or municipalities on behalf of volunteer firefighters. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano said these brave men and women do this important and life-saving work without getting paid, and in many cases, spend their own money on gear and equipment. The number of PA volunteer firefighters has severely dwindled since the 1970s when there were over 300,000. Now there are as few as 38,000.

