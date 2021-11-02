CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Proposal would provide tax relief for firefighters

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of the state House of Representatives from the Mon Valley has introduced...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

House Passes Volunteer Firefighter Tax Credit Bill

A bill authorizing property tax exemptions for volunteer firefighters passed the State House overwhelmingly yesterday. HB397, introduced by Representative Clint Owlett of Tioga County, would allow school districts to offer active volunteers a tax credit of up to 100% of their property tax liability. The House approved the bill 199-0...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wdac.com

Property Tax Relief For PA Fire Service

HARRISBURG – Legislation creating a program that would provide property tax relief for those in fire service while allowing local businesses to directly support the fire companies that protect their neighborhoods has been introduced. House Bill 1990 creates a program offering tax credits to businesses that donate to designated non-profit firefighting organizations. Those organizations would then use the funds to make direct property tax payments to school districts, counties, or municipalities on behalf of volunteer firefighters. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano said these brave men and women do this important and life-saving work without getting paid, and in many cases, spend their own money on gear and equipment. The number of PA volunteer firefighters has severely dwindled since the 1970s when there were over 300,000. Now there are as few as 38,000.
HARRISBURG, PA
newspressnow.com

Clinton County proposal would boost deputy pay

Clinton County voters will decide next week on a tax measure that officials hope will keep more sheriff’s deputies on the job for longer. Pay for the deputies has been a concern, as many leave the county for better-compensated jobs elsewhere. The proposal would increase the sales tax by a half-cent, which would, in turn, raise the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office budget by close to $650,000.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#House Of Representatives#Firefighters#Online Edition
newspressnow.com

Proposed tax increase would pay for Osage Beach fire equipment and station

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden and Miller Counties will vote on Tuesday, November 2nd, on a proposed tax that would pay for new fire equipment and a new fire station. The property tax increase will cost residents 30 cents for every 100 dollars of property value. That would cost property owners $114 a year on a $200,000 home.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Wiscnews.com

Proposed Sauk County budget would decrease tax rate

Sauk County tax rates are set to drop for homeowners due to a decrease in more than $1.8 million in debt, the final installation payment for construction costs at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center. “That immediately drops our levy limit by that amount of money,” said Sauk County Administrator...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
monvalleyindependent.com

Donora’s tentative spending plan calls for no tax increase

The draft spending plan for Donora Borough’s 2022 budget calls for no tax hike and is expected to be passed at next Thursday’s voting meeting. Once the preliminary budget is passed it will be on public display for 10 days before the final version can be approved in Donora, officially setting the 2022 tax millage.
DONORA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Fauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: Tax relief available to homeowners 65 and older

Attention Fauquier County real estate owners 65 and older. Unbeknownst to myself and, I assume, others, real estate owners 65 and older in Fauquier County may be eligible for tax relief on their real estate tax bills. . Unfortunately, in order to get this tax relief you must apply for it every...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
thecentersquare.com

Proposed law would end Ohio sales tax on guns, ammunition, knives

(The Center Square) – Sales tax would no longer be collected on guns, ammunition and knives in Ohio if a bill planned for introduction in the Ohio House becomes law. State Rep. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, recently announced he will introduce legislation that would exempt those items from sales tax, saying the move would help make gun, ammunition and knife retailers and manufacturers more competitive with neighboring states.
OHIO STATE
callnewspapers.com

‘South County Strong Plan’ would give pandemic relief

Sixth District St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-Oakville, has proposed a “South County Strong Plan” to help residents and businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The plan would set aside $62.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to address economic assistance for small businesses, infrastructure, public works and physical...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
heraldstandard.com

Proposed Medicaid assessment changes would jeopardize care

We, as former Area Agency on Aging (AAA) administrators in the Southwestern Pennsylvania region, are writing to express our deep concern over a change being executed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) that will eliminate the local Area Agencies on Aging from the Medicaid assessment/eligibility process for older adults and people with disabilities.
HEALTH
monvalleyindependent.com

Incoming Charleroi council members to weigh in on new budget

Charleroi Borough will dive into its 2022 budget next week, but not before seeking input from incoming council members. A political newcomer, Joe Smith, was the top vote getter Tuesday in a race for four open seats on Charleroi Borough Council. Larry Celaschi will also return to council chambers along with incumbents Paul Pivovarnik and Jeannine Motycki.
CHARLEROI, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Providers must submit COVID-19 relief applications by Oct. 26

The application for the $17 billion Provider Relief Fund Phase 4 and the $8.5 billion American Rescue Plan Rural payments must be submitted by Oct. 26, the Health Resources & Services Administration recently announced. The Provider Relief Fund allows qualified providers of healthcare services and support to receive payments for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nevada Current

State uses federal relief to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Steve Sisolak said he has heard countless times how much people with disabilities, especially parents who had lost access to vital school services during the shutdown, struggled during the pandemic.  The state launched the Transforming Opportunities for Toddlers and Students (TOTS) program Monday to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities and ensure these […] The post State uses federal relief to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities appeared first on Nevada Current.
ADVOCACY
Agriculture Online

New proposal in Congress on debt relief for ‘limited-resource’ farmers

Stymied by lawsuits that contend USDA debt relief for farmers of color is actually reverse discrimination, House Democrats proposed an alternative: full or partial forgiveness of USDA loans to limited-resource farmers. The multi-billion-dollar proposal, which does not mention race, is directed toward economically distressed farmers and ranchers in high-poverty areas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nevadabusiness.com

Proposed Tobacco Tax Laws

Kenneth Evans is President at Urban Chamber of Commerce. Throughout Nevada, our chambers of commerce strive to create a favorable environment for every type of business imaginable. By promoting entrepreneurship, economic development, and job opportunities, we can ensure a better life for every Nevadan and their families. It’s easy to...
INCOME TAX
kyma.com

Water Assistance Program to provide financial relief for Arizonan families

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 4, The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced the launch of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which will provide relief for families. The program is planned to help Arizonan families avoid shutoffs and disconnections by giving up $1,800 in-water...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy