The Laval Rocket continued their road trip through the northeastern United States with a stop in Bridgeport for a showdown with the newly branded Islanders club. The lineup wasn’t much changed from the Rocket’s 4-0 win in Providence the night before, with the only changes being Carl Neill slotting in for Troy Dello on defence, and Cayden Primeau getting the nod in net.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO