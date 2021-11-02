CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makakilo, HI

Loose cows in Makakilo enter neighbors yards, community parks and streets

By Max Rodriguez
KHON2
KHON2
 7 days ago

Loose cattle have been roaming the Makakilo area for weeks, while the owner of the cattle attempts to wrangle the animals and remove them from residential areas.

