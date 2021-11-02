Loose cows in Makakilo enter neighbors yards, community parks and streets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, the City and City of Honolulu offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11. The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows: Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services wll be available. TheBus will operate on […]

HONOLULU, HI ・ 9 HOURS AGO