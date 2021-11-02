Do You Need An Estate Plan?

Congress was considering tax changes that would have triggered capital gains tax on death, when gifts were made, and every so many years for assets in trusts. Congress was considering reducing the exemption, severely restricting the use of grantor trusts which had been the foundation of estate planning for decades, and much more. But the latest iteration of tax law changes has nary a direct impact on the estate tax system. Does this mean that wealthy taxpayers in the midst of planning, or still contemplating planning, should disconnect the Bat Phone to their estate planner? That really doesn’t seem prudent. Does this mean that taxpayers that implemented large wealth transfers should be calling their estate planner to find out how to unravel those plans? Probably not the right dance move for this prom. Well then, what should folks be doing now in light of this sharp right curve on the tax road? Probably plan, plan prudently and reasonably, considering the same factors that sound estate planning always entailed. Some of these will be reviewed in the following discussions in light of the current estate tax planning environment.

INCOME TAX ・ 7 DAYS AGO