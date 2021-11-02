CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Do You Need An Estate Plan?

By Judy Heft
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning an estate can be unpleasant to think about. Going over worst-case scenarios is usually something reserved for zombie movies or nightmares, not something anyone would consciously attend a meeting to discuss. It might shock you to know that only 42% of adults in the U.S. have set up...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

How much life insurance do you need?

The pandemic has made it very clear to everyone that life doesn't go as planned. It's also been a bracing reminder that we could die way sooner than expected. And that means you could inadvertently leave people you love in the lurch. Which brings us to one of the least...
EDUCATION
SmartAsset

Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them)

When it comes to building a strong portfolio, there are many different investment vehicles to choose from. One such vehicle is the REIT, which allows investors to put their money into real estate-based assets without the risk and hassle of … Continue reading → The post Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Gift money now, before estate tax laws sunset in 2025

The holidays are usually a time of gift-giving. But with new tax laws looming, the 2021 year-end may see some very extravagant giving. A recipient of a gift does not pay income taxes on the gift. However, the gift-giver may pay gift taxes, unless one of two exemptions applies. The...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Legislature#Estates
Augusta Free Press

An estate planning lawyer can assist you with many situations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Estate planning is a legal procedure designed to maximize your property’s value and keep your relatives or close friends away from acquiring a substantial portion of the estate after you die. In other words, an estate plan has to be created for every member of the family, even the minor kids. This will help in making sure that whatever you left behind is not squandered by your loved ones without your permission. But how do you find the best lawyer for estate planning?
LAW
crowrivermedia.com

LETTER: Do you need to make Medicare changes?

Failing to review your Medicare coverage each year can lead to unexpected and unwelcome surprises. If you get your Medicare benefits through a Medicare Advantage or Cost Plan, it’s important that you reevaluate your plan annually. Too many people ignore the Medicare Open Enrollment Period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7), a time-limited...
HEALTH
Forbes

What Estate Planning Should You Do Now That Congress Might Not Change Anything?

Congress was considering tax changes that would have triggered capital gains tax on death, when gifts were made, and every so many years for assets in trusts. Congress was considering reducing the exemption, severely restricting the use of grantor trusts which had been the foundation of estate planning for decades, and much more. But the latest iteration of tax law changes has nary a direct impact on the estate tax system. Does this mean that wealthy taxpayers in the midst of planning, or still contemplating planning, should disconnect the Bat Phone to their estate planner? That really doesn’t seem prudent. Does this mean that taxpayers that implemented large wealth transfers should be calling their estate planner to find out how to unravel those plans? Probably not the right dance move for this prom. Well then, what should folks be doing now in light of this sharp right curve on the tax road? Probably plan, plan prudently and reasonably, considering the same factors that sound estate planning always entailed. Some of these will be reviewed in the following discussions in light of the current estate tax planning environment.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
comomag.com

Pet Insurance: What Is It and Do You Need It?

Assessing risk and your pet’s breed can be key to knowing whether pet insurance would be a good investment or not. What is pet insurance? Certainly, a few people probably asked that question in 1890, when the first pet insurance policy was introduced. Even more people asked that question in the early 2000s, when over 500,000 pets, typically dogs and cats, were insured. But that is ancient history. Now, many pet owners realize pet insurance’s benefits. However, some are still left to wonder what pet insurance entails and whether they need it.
PETS
Boston Herald

Data scientist: Real estate commission structures do need changing

Earlier this month, the Boston Herald editorial board called on the National Association of Realtors to change a set of rules that it believes is anticompetitive and serves to keep real estate commissions artificially high. In response to the editorial, NAR President Charlie Oppler pointed to the fact that commission...
BOSTON, MA
KTEN.com

Do You Need Life Insurance If You Don’t Plan to Have Children?

One of the main reasons to have life insurance is to ensure that the people who matter to you don’t face financial hardship–those people may not necessarily be children. Another common reason to have life insurance is to build a legacy which can be passed on to organizations and/or people other than children. There are other types of life insurance other than term life insurance that you can purchase to fulfill other types of goals.
PERSONAL FINANCE
realtybiznews.com

Ask Brian: What Do I Do When a Neighbor Encroaches on My Property?

Ask Brian is a weekly column by Real Estate Expert Brian Kline. If you have questions on real estate investing, DIY, home buying/selling, or other housing inquiries please email your questions to askbrian@realtybiznews.com. Question from Ken in AL: Hello Brian, I’m in the Army Reserve. While I was on a...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons to Rethink Your Early Retirement Plans

Many people have the goal of retiring early. Even if you plan well and save, you may encounter some hiccups when you leave your career behind too soon. Many people hope to retire early so they can enjoy their freedom at a fairly young age. And you, too, may have that goal. But early retirement may be a more difficult thing to pull off than you'd imagine. Here are a few reasons you may need to rethink your plans.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Community Property vs. Joint Tenancy

When it comes to sharing property with another person, there are a few different forms of legal ownership to choose from. Of these, two common shared estate ownership options include joint tenancy and community property. Though these joint tenancy and community … Continue reading → The post Community Property vs. Joint Tenancy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
Refinery29

How Much Money Do You Really Need To Quit Your Job?

A few years ago, in the interest of learning how to do a little more with my money, I asked my dad about how he learned to budget. I wasn’t surprised when he quickly brought up emergency savings funds. My dad and I have similar money philosophies (risk-averse savers), and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Custodial Account vs. 529 Plan: Which Is Better?

Parents have the opportunity to build funds for their child’s education through savings vehicles like a 529 plan or a custodial account. Both of these options allow adults to store away money that could one day support their child’s future. … Continue reading → The post Custodial Account vs. 529 Plan: Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy