Agriculture

UPDATE 2-China urges families to keep stocks of daily necessities ahead of winter

 7 days ago

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Chinese government has told families to keep daily necessities in stock in case of emergencies after unusually heavy rains caused vegetable prices to surge and raised concerns about supply shortages. A Commerce Ministry statement late on Monday urged local authorities to do a...

Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
CBOT wheat rises on technical buying, positioning before crop data

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mostly firmer on Monday on technical buying and positioning before a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 1-1/2 cents at $7.68 a bushel after dropping to its lowest price since Oct. 28 at $7.62-1/2. Last week, the most-active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 2 cents to end at $7.80-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract slipped 3/4-cent to $10.08-3/4 a bushel. * Traders were adjusting positions ahead of the monthly USDA crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to trim its estimate for global 2021-22 world wheat ending stocks from October. * The USDA, in a weekly crop progress report due at 3 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, will likely rate 46% of the nation's winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 45% a week earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures sag before USDA crop report

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures drifted lower on Monday as traders adjusted positions before the release of key U.S. Department of Agriculture crop and inventory forecasts. Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top...
Wheat firm on world supply worry; USDA report awaited

HAMBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat firmed on Monday, again underpinned by concerns about declining world supplies following nine-year highs reached last week. Corn and soybeans drifted as dealers adjusted positions ahead of key crop and inventory forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Chicago Board of Trade...
GRAINS-Soybeans near 1-month low on supply pressure; wheat firms

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Tuesday, with the market trading near a one-month low, as ample supplies and slowing Chinese demand kept a lid on prices. Wheat edged higher, while corn eased. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT)...
China Consolidates Rare Earth Supply Chain

Peng Huagang, secretary general of China’ State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, confirmed last month that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will “promote the restructuring of rare earths to create a world-class company.” While it remains unclear what this “restructuring” entails, Peng’s declaration indicates the CCP will not stand by as the United States and its allies seek to diminish their reliance on China for rare earth elements.
Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks rise, baht gains ahead of c.bank policy decision

* Thailand c.bank to sit tight on rates - Reuters poll * Philippine stocks up for 5th day * Malaysia, Philippine Q3 GDP figures awaited later this week By Arundhati Dutta Nov 8 (Reuters) - Thai stocks rose and the baht gained on Monday ahead of the Bank of Thailand's policy decision later this week, as the Southeast Asian nation struggles to recover from the collapse of its vital tourism sector. The Thai baht <THB-TH> gained up to 0.7%, and was at its strongest in two weeks. A Reuters poll expects Thailand's central bank to hold interest rates at a record low of 0.50% until at least 2023 to support the flailing economy. Its next policy meeting is on Wednesday. "Bank of Thailand will probably have sufficient policy flexibility for a prolonged hold," Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note. "Concerns of a weak THB will, however, be the bitter trade-off," they added. The baht is the region's worst performing currency in 2021, having weakened over 9% against the dollar. Most other currencies in the region were little changed, as the dollar firmed ahead of Wednesday's U.S. inflation data which is expected to test the Federal Reserve's stance on patient rate hikes. Bucking the trend, the Indonesian rupiah strengthened as much as 0.5% and was set for its best day in nearly four weeks, gaining ground after it slumped in the last session due to disappointing economic growth figures. Among equity markets, the Philippines led gains with a 1% jump. The benchmark extended gains for a fifth session and hit its highest in 10 months. Mizuho analysts say the Philippines' third-quarter GDP data due on Tuesday will stress the need for policy accommodation to be extended, while Malaysia's GDP, due on Friday, is set to show a return to contraction amid coronavirus-induced restrictions. "Silver lining of higher oil (although constrained by production) aiding the recovery are not immune to China risks," they added, referring to Malaysia's economy. The Philippines' agricultural output, which usually accounts for less than 10% of overall output, contracted at an annual pace of 2.6% in July-September, reflecting production declines in crops, livestock and fisheries sectors. Other regional stock markets cheered a robust employment report from the United States and the congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill. South Korean stocks were the outlier, shedding more than 1% and extending losses for a fourth day. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesia 10-year government bond yields are down around 2 bps to 6.180% **Financials and consumer stocks drive gains in the Philippines Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0354 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.20 -9.14 <.N2 -0.12 7.77 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.02 +2.04 <.SS 0.10 0.63 > EC> India +0.00 -1.87 <.NS 0.69 29.03 EI> Indonesi +0.46 -1.54 <.JK 0.63 10.77 a SE> Malaysia +0.10 -3.23 <.KL 0.17 -5.71 SE> Philippi -0.08 -4.42 <.PS 0.87 3.71 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.03 -8.33 <.KS -1.03 2.27 > 11> Singapor -0.04 -2.21 <.ST 0.47 14.55 e I> Taiwan +0.05 +2.21 <.TW 0.32 17.78 II> Thailand +0.63 -9.49 <.SE 0.06 12.27 TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Soybeans hit three-week low as bumper global stockpiles weigh

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Monday as expectations of ample world supplies and slowing demand in top buyer China added pressure on prices. Wheat fell for a fifth consecutive session and corn dropped to its lowest in more than a week. The most-active...
Chinese exports solid in October as Covid eases overseas

China's exports rose by a better-than-expected clip in October, official data showed on Sunday, with demand strengthening in some key markets such as the United States and Covid numbers easing overseas. Exports rose a better-than-expected 27.1 percent on-year in October, according to customs authorities, to $300.2 billion.
China's October soybean imports fall 41% y/y to 5.11 mln T

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in October fell 41.2% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Sunday, as poor crush margins curbed demand and Hurricane Ida limited U.S. shipments. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 5.11 million tonnes of the oilseed in October, versus...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher, lean hogs eases

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished higher on Friday and gained about 1% for the week, helped by solid export demand, traders said. Demand from China has been particularly strong, fueled by the appetites of a growing Chinese middle class and diplomatic tensions with...
GRAINS-Wheat steady while corn and soy ease as focus turns to U.S. data

* Strong demand, tightening export supplies underpin wheat * Grain market eyes next week's USDA supply-demand report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged up on Friday, underpinned by the prospect of tightening global supplies, while corn and soybeans ticked lower as grain markets looked ahead to U.S. government crop forecasts. A further rise in the dollar also curbed U.S. grain futures as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-demand report on Nov. 9. The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most active wheat contract was up 0.3% at $7.75-3/4 a bushel at the end of the overnight trading session. Wheat has fallen from a nine-year high of $8.07 set on Tuesday but remained up slightly over the week. "Inflationary expectations and supply-demand fundamentals are supportive for wheat prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter crops in Russia and Ukraine have added to supply concerns in top wheat exporting countries after poor spring harvests this year. Global wheat demand continues to be strong with higher than expected purchases by top buyers led by Saudi Arabia. However, some traders see scope for a correction in wheat as large expected crops in Argentina and Australia bolster export availability and late-running corn harvests in the northern hemisphere provide fresh grain supplies for livestock feed. Rain in Argentina over the past week helped to propel 2021/2022 corn sowing and development of wheat crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. However, there was concern heavy rain could dent Australia's wheat crop. Rains in the coming 10 days will bring the risk of knocking over maturing wheat crops in the eastern third of Australia's wheat belt, Commodity Weather Group said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $5.58-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.6% lower at $12.16 a bushel. Corn and soybeans were being capped by expectations that the USDA will increase its U.S. harvest forecasts. Prices at 1247 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 775.75 2.00 0.26 640.50 21.12 CBOT corn 558.25 -1.00 -0.18 484.00 15.34 CBOT soy 1216.00 -6.75 -0.55 1311.00 -7.25 Paris wheat 290.75 0.75 0.26 192.50 51.04 Paris maize 240.50 -1.00 -0.41 219.00 9.82 Paris rape 683.50 -4.00 -0.58 418.25 63.42 WTI crude oil 79.80 0.99 1.26 48.52 64.47 Euro/dlr 1.15 0.00 -0.23 1.2100 -4.74 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman )
ASIA RICE-Supply constraints, higher rupee lift Indian rates to near 4-month high

* Thai rates decline to $382-$384 per tonne this week. * Indian rupee at highest since Oct. 5 on Wednesday. * Bangladesh govt. raises price farmers to be paid. Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian rice export prices hit their highest level since early-July this week supported by limited supplies and a stronger rupee, while lower demand pressured Thailand's rates.
USDA attache sees China 2021/22 soybean imports at 101 mln tonnes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Beijing:. "China's soybean imports in marketing year (MY) 20/21 hit a record 99.8 million metric tons (MMT) on high feed demand in the swine and poultry sectors. Soybean imports are expected to reach 101 MMT in MY 21/22 on increasing demand for soybean meal and soybean oil and lower imports of rapeseed year-over-year. U.S. share of China's soybean imports reached 37.2 percent in MY 20/21."
