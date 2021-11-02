State Bar, Federal Bar present online program on bankruptcy November 18

There are two ways to tell that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich takes his job very seriously and should be trusted by news outlets to educate millions of Americans about sensitive issues. One is that he shortens “attorney general” to “general” in his Twitter handle, as if serving as Arizona’s top legal official confers some sort of military acumen or relevance. The other is this: You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021 Serious politician that he is, Fox News invited Brnovich on the air Monday to discuss what could happen to parents who are voicing their...

