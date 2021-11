A day before the first game of the season, a Mississippi State freshman is moving on before she even plays a minute of her career. Freshman Jasmine Shavers announced on Monday night that she has entered her name in the transfer portal after just arriving in Starkville back in June. The first year player out of Texas committed to former Bulldog coach Nikki McCray-Penson last year and is leaving less than a month after McCray-Penson announced she was stepping down as the head coach.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO