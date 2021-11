This is a game the Kansas City Chiefs simply have to win. At this point, even with a 3-4 record, a very small cross-section of vocal fans are already calling for Andy Reid to be fired and are proclaiming that Patrick Mahomes has been figured out. For some reason, they tend to love misery and should be ignored at all costs, but that sort of panic can set in the general populace if the wheels come off this thing. And trust us, losing to the New York Giants at home in primetime in Week 8 would be that very event.

