CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

GDB 8.0 Wrap Up: Oilers take the money and run with sloppy 5-2 win over Seattle

By baggedmilk
oilersnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Daccord, we speak your name. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. As much as I expect the Edmonton Oilers to beat the Seattle Kraken given the conditions — Seattle played last night and they’re missing key pieces from their lineup — but I also know that the ex-Oilers curse is a real...

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Flyers score twice in third for 5-3 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored a pair of goals as the Philadelphia Flyers prevailed in a 5-3 slugfest over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart had 34 saves. Tyson Barrie, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers in their first loss of the season, and Mikko Koskinen had 29 saves. The first period ended in a flurry of action, as the Oilers tied it on the power play with 18 seconds left and Philadelphia responded with less than a second left.
NHL
chatsports.com

What we learned from the Flyers’ 5-3 win over the Oilers

Did we make it through this one, folks? The Flyers kicked off their road trip with a game that didn’t start until pretty well after 10:00 in Edmonton, and if that means. that a lot of us weren't able to make it all the way through, well, we can certainly understand that. It was a pretty wild, often wide open and back and forth sort of game, which is perhaps not quite the type of game you want to get into when it’s Connor McDavid on the other side, but the Flyers still managed to come out on top of this one.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 7.0 Wrap Up: Special teams get the Oilers back in the win column with huge 2-1 win in Vancouver

That’s how you do it, baby! Final Score: 2-1 Oilers. I said it this morning and I’ll say it again now: the Vancouver Canucks are a weird team to me. With plenty of skill littered throughout their lineup, the Canucks are the kind of team that can burn you on some nights and look like they don’t even belong in the league on others, meaning that I really wasn’t sure what to expect from them in this second matchup of the season series. Yet, against the Oilers, the Canucks always seem to raise their level of play and that meant our boys were going to have to match their intensity and be at their best by playing the kind of structured game that should allow them to avoid dropping a second straight game. And if they could get a good start, maybe it would be enough to push the Canucks off a ledge and into a four-game losing streak. That was the theory anyway. The good news is that the boys understood the assignment and got to work right from the moment the puck dropped, setting the tone with an early goal that gave them a lead that they carried into the intermission.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Highlights and Numbers: Oilers cruise to an easy win over Seattle despite a sloppy, inconsistent effort

That’s what an expansion team is supposed to look like. The Oilers put forward far from their best effort on Monday night but the Seattle Kraken weren’t able to capitalize. Mikko Koskinen stood tall for Edmonton when he needed to and the Oilers were able to put five goals past third-string goaltender Joey Daccord en route to a commanding 5-2 win.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Kyle Turris
Person
Jaden Schwartz
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Adam Larsson
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Person
Tyson Barrie
kingstonthisweek.com

Player grades: Draisaitl, Koskinen lead the way as sloppy Oilers slide by Seattle

It was a sloppy affair at Rogers Place on Monday night as Edmonton Oilers officially welcomed Seattle Kraken for the first regular season game between the two sides. Thanks in large part to a four-point night from Leon Draisaitl and a strong netminding performance by Mikko Koskinen, the Oilers emerged with a 5-2 win on Indigenous Celebration Night.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 8.0: Let’s Get Kraken (7:30pm MT, SN1)

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a brand new GDB for the first regular season meeting between the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken, as the two clubs will square off tonight at Rogers Place. Sporting a 6-1-0 record through the first month of the NHL season, the Oilers got about as...
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Leon Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Seattle Kraken 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers extended their strong start to the season with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night. Oilers 5, Kraken 2: Box Score. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 9.0 Wrap Up: Oilers close out a dominant 5-2 win over Nashville with goals from throughout the lineup

Can’t stop, won’t stop. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Oh, hello there, Nashville Predators. I remember you. Do you remember us? The last time we saw each other, our boy Leon Draisaitl was making a mockery of your organization with four goals in an 8-3 drubbing, and I was very hopeful we’d be getting a repeat performance here at Rogers Place. It’s only fair, after all. It’s not fair that your fans were able to witness our boys at their best while we were forced to watch from our couches. After nearly two years between matches, it was our turn for some in-person fun. It was a simple dream but it was a good one, in my opinion. And the good news is that the Oilers started the game with some jump and energy, pushing the Preds with waves of pressure that eventually led to a power play chance and subsequent goal. Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last very long as Nashville was able to respond with the tying goal only seconds after our boys got themselves on the board. As much as I thought the Oilers played alright, the Preds were able to consistently counter in what was a very even period.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#The Hockey Gords
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: More like CASHville, amirite?

I’m not going to lie to you fine folks, my betting record hasn’t been pretty awful so far this year but I’ve got a feeling that we’ll be in for a much better run here tonight. We be bettin’, fam!. LAST GAME. I’m not going to lie, going 3/4 on...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Baggedmilk on #theLOCKERROOM: Oilers vs Preds, Goaltending, and Marc-Andre Fleury

Happy Wednesday, Internet friends, and welcome to yet another chapter of your ol’ pal Baggedmilk’s adventures in radio. As I do every week, I jumped on the air with the boys on The Locker Room for a quick segment to talk about the Oilers while also offering my takes on anything else that’s going on in the world.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Special teams stay strong as Oilers stay hot

Blink and you’ll miss it. That’s how quick Leon Draisaitl’s release was on both of his goals that propelled the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators Wednesday night. His first of the night came on the powerplay, while number two came at even-strength. That first tally,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Predators 2

EDMONTON, AB - Leaders of the pack, leading the Pacific Division. Leon Draisaitl overtook the National Hockey League scoring lead with a three-point performance, Connor McDavid & Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had multi-point efforts and Mikko Koskinen stopped 31 of 33 shots as the Oilers improved to 8-1-0 on the year to take sole possession of first in the Pacific Division with a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators Wednesday at Rogers Place.
NHL
oilersnation.com

These are the Good ol’ Days for the Edmonton Oilers

“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.”. It’s a quote from The Office’s Andy Bernard, a quirky character who, in the final episode of the series, sits back and reflects on not just the friends he made throughout the show, but the moments they shared. The quote tugged on heartstrings then and stays as relevant as ever now.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Oilers Prospect Report: Bourgault takes the lead in QMJHL scoring race

Every week it’s the same names that continue to shine in the Oilers prospect world: Xavier Bourgault, Carter Savoie, and Tyler Tullio. It’s great to see that those players are able to perform at such a high-level week in week out. For this week’s edition of the prospect report, a...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Weekly Rumours – The Eichel Saga Is Over

The Jack Eichel Saga is finally over! The Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres made a late-night move sending the injured Eichel along with a third-round pick to Vegas in exchange for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a top ten protected first-round pick, and a second-round pick. My first thought was...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes Rangers @ Oilers G10: Kevin Lowe Night

Since the NHL expanded to 21 teams in 1979/1980, no NHL player has won more Stanley Cups than Kevin Lowe. He won five with the Edmonton Oilers (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990) and one with the New York Rangers (1994). He, along with Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson and Bryan Trottier have each won six rings since 1980.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 10.0 Wrap Up: Oilers come roaring back from three-goal deficit to close out a 6-5 OT win

On a night that began with the Kevin Lowe banner raising ceremony, I couldn’t help but wonder whether sitting through what was undoubtedly a moving ceremony would affect our boys when game time rolled around. Even though things kicked off way before puck drop, my silly Oilers-fan brain started trying to draw imaginary touchpoints between the lengthy ceremony and how that would affect the boys when it was over. Certainly, I understand and appreciate that the Oilers finally retired Lowe’s number — I’m not one of those people that seemingly hate him for whatever reason — but I also know that we’ve watched more than a few nights over the years where the boys have come out flat after sitting through ceremony X, Y, or Z. As much as this night was to celebrate Lowe’s accomplishments with the team, there was still a hockey game to win and I was looking for the boys to keep the good times rolling. Unfortunately, the start we got from them was exactly what I was worried about as the Oilers looked like they were skating through sand for much of the first period, which made the fact that New York was able to get on the board first anything but surprising. Thankfully, the boys were able to settle in as the frame went along, eventually battling their way back into a tie game with a clutch goal by Zach Hyman to knot things up before the buzzer.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy