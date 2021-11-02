GDB 8.0 Wrap Up: Oilers take the money and run with sloppy 5-2 win over Seattle

That’s how you do it, baby! Final Score: 2-1 Oilers. I said it this morning and I’ll say it again now: the Vancouver Canucks are a weird team to me. With plenty of skill littered throughout their lineup, the Canucks are the kind of team that can burn you on some nights and look like they don’t even belong in the league on others, meaning that I really wasn’t sure what to expect from them in this second matchup of the season series. Yet, against the Oilers, the Canucks always seem to raise their level of play and that meant our boys were going to have to match their intensity and be at their best by playing the kind of structured game that should allow them to avoid dropping a second straight game. And if they could get a good start, maybe it would be enough to push the Canucks off a ledge and into a four-game losing streak. That was the theory anyway. The good news is that the boys understood the assignment and got to work right from the moment the puck dropped, setting the tone with an early goal that gave them a lead that they carried into the intermission.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO