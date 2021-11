Houlihan Lokey partners with Thrive Scholars to drive positive impact on Education and Opportunity. The Houlihan Lokey Thrive Scholars program will help Thrive support five high school students in New York and five students in Los Angeles each year, known as Houlihan Lokey Thrive Scholars, as they progress to college and enter the workforce. The Houlihan Lokey Thrive Scholars will be matched with Houlihan Lokey mentors once they enter college and will have the opportunity to join Thrive's Finance Track during their sophomore year of college. Part of Houlihan Lokey's grant will support Thrive's development of the Finance Track, to be launched later this year, and the firm's employees will participate in training Scholars who enter this program. The Finance Track is a three-year program within Thrive Scholars' six-year support model that is focused on helping Scholars develop the hard and soft skills they need to succeed in finance careers.

