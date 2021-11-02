VB 10,000 departs St. Simons Sound

The workhorse of the Golden Ray shipwreck salvage operation set sail late Monday afternoon from the St. Simons Sound, all 255 towering feet of it heading into the Atlantic Ocean and on to its next challenge.

The VB 10,000 crane vessel’s departure left behind an unobstructed view in the sound between St. Simons and Jekyll islands for the first time in more than two years.

The VB 10,000 pulled out of the environmental protection barrier (EPB) that surrounds the salvage site at around noon and went into a holding pattern just off the St. Simons Pier. Though the vessel has engines and is independently mobile, the VB 10,000 awaited the late afternoon arrival of the tugboat Kurt Crosby that will escort it on its ocean-borne journey.

With the Kurt Crosby towing, the VB 10,000 left the sound and entered the ocean after 5 p.m.

Although its home port is Sabine Pass, Texas, the VB 10,000 is in route to an assignment in Mexico, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.

The twin-hulled VB 10,000 had been a fixture on the sound for just over a year, straddling the half-submerged 656-foot-long shipwreck as it got smaller and smaller. The VB 10,000’s system of winches, chains and pulleys powered a massive cutting chain that tore the shipwreck into eight pieces. The crane vessel then hoisted each section from the water and loaded each onto a barge for transport.

The VB 10,000 made its seventh and last cut into the shipwreck on Sept. 4, creating Section 5 and Section 4 from what had been the Golden Ray’s midship. Both sections were hauled via dry dock barges to the East River.

Section 4 was the last visible section of the shipwreck to leave the sound, towed away aboard a dry dock barge on Oct. 24.

Crews and cranes will dismantle the sections into smaller chunks of several hundred tons each for transport to Modern American Recycling Services in Gibson, La. The six other shipwreck sections, weighing several thousand metric tons each, were hauled whole via barge to MARS.

The two midship sections were too damaged to be transported whole.

The Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles. The VB 10,000 arrived to much fanfare and a large crowd lining the St. Simons waterfront in October 2020. The crane vessel commenced cutting into the shipwreck on Nov. 6, 2020.

In addition to powering seven cuts through the outer steel shell and 12 interior steel decks, the VB 10,000 lifted a total of about 35,000 short tons through the course of the salvage operation.

With the VB 10,000 gone, Unified Command and salvors will begin concentrating on the final operations, which include retrieving the untold number of vehicles and ship debris that fell inside the EPB during the salvage operation. Once everything inside the EPB is cleared, crews will dismantle the EPB.

The EPB includes 40 pairs of 140-foot-long steel piles driven halfway into the sand bed below.