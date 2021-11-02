Man hit, killed while crossing I-15 southbound lanes, near Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a male pedestrian along I-15 southbound near Sahara.

The crash happened Monday night at approximately 9:28 p.m.

NHP tells 8 News Now the man was crossing the I-15 median to the HOV lanes at the time of the incident.

While he was walking near the shoulder lane, in and out of traffic, the man was hit by 1 or 2 cars.

The man was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic delays are expected to last several hours and drivers are asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

The crash investigation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.