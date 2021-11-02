CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man hit, killed while crossing I-15 southbound lanes, near Sahara

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cw7AC_0cjmDVQK00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a male pedestrian along I-15 southbound near Sahara.

The crash happened Monday night at approximately 9:28 p.m.

NHP tells 8 News Now the man was crossing the I-15 median to the HOV lanes at the time of the incident.

While he was walking near the shoulder lane, in and out of traffic, the man was hit by 1 or 2 cars.

The man was then pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWkqA_0cjmDVQK00

Traffic delays are expected to last several hours and drivers are asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

The crash investigation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

One person injured during house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in a home on the city’s north side. Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters responded to 5121 Meadow Rock Avenue at 3:58 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived heavy smoke was showing from the garage of a one-story house.  […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sahara#Weather#Cars#Accident#The Nevada Highway Police#Nhp Southern Command
8 News Now

Man shot to death while attempting to rob 77-year-old man

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon while attempting to rob a 77-year-old man in the city’s Chatham community area, according to police. Police said the 77-year-old man was in an open garage of a residence in the 500 block of East 89th Street at approximately 12:22 p.m. when an unknown vehicle […]
CHICAGO, IL
8 News Now

8 News Now

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy