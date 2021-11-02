Japan's Main Opposition CDP Leader Edano to Step Down - NHK

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's NHK public television exit poll projects Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition will keep a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday, although it's expected to lose some seats. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together were expected to win between 239...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling coalition is projected to stay in power but the party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is forecast to take a drubbing in an election on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK said, a blow that could mean political instability in the world’s third-biggest economy. It was too...
The leader of Japan's main opposition party announced his resignation Tuesday after an election drubbing that saw him fail to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's pandemic response. In Sunday's election, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won a strong majority under new leader Fumio Kishida.
Despite a struggling government, stagnant wages, and a surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer, Japan's incumbent governing coalition, in power since September 2012, enjoyed a solid victory in the country's October 31 general election. Opposition parties, even after an all-out effort to coordinate campaign activities, once again failed to gain traction with voters.
Lahore [Pakistan], November 5 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has slammed the Rs 120 billion "relief package" announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and called it a "pack of lies", reported a local media. "Like promises and budget the so-called relief package of the incumbent government...
China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
"The world will decide who is doing nuclear madness," China's embassy spokesperson told Newsweek. "By smearing China and playing the trick of thief crying 'stop thief,' the US can only amuse itself and deceive the world."
On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
The era of U.S. military primacy is over. During a town hall last week, when asked whether America would defend Taiwan against a Chinese assault, President Joe Biden answered: “yes.” In response, China’s foreign ministry stated unambiguously that, to prevent the loss of Taiwan, Beijing is prepared to go to war. If China were to attack Taiwan, and the United States sent military forces to Taiwan’s defense, could the United States lose a war with China?
Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
Good morning. In this week's Protocol | China: The great China exodus is on, driver's licenses go full QR, and Elon Musk selects his favorite ancient poem. Yahoo announced Tuesday that it was leaving China, becoming the third U.S. tech company within weeks to have announced pullout plans from the People's Republic.
Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
Peng Huagang, secretary general of China’ State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, confirmed last month that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will “promote the restructuring of rare earths to create a world-class company.” While it remains unclear what this “restructuring” entails, Peng’s declaration indicates the CCP will not stand by as the United States and its allies seek to diminish their reliance on China for rare earth elements.
China’s rich have changed their focus from making money to keeping it as President Xi Jinping introduces new measures to redistribute wealth among a swell of support. The wealthy class in China has periodically felt the need to hide money from the government, but the recent "common prosperity" drive has caused a minor panic. The drive aims to narrow China’s wealth gap, but the language and practice of the proposed laws remain vague.
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called the constant presence of the U.S. Navy in the Black Sea a provocation after another ship entered the strategic waters. “This is an almost constant attempt to test us,...
