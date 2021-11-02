Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Kraken 5-2

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO