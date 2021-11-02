CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Kraken 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists,...

Foegele, Draisaitl net power-play goals, Oilers top Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl each scored a power-play goal, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Saturday night. Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver with seven seconds left.
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 5-2 Loss to Oilers

In the second half of a back-to-back, the Seattle Kraken were out-star powered by the Edmonton Oilers and lost, 5-2. The Kraken now drop to 3-6-1, while the Oilers climb to 7-1-0. Joey Daccord started for the Kraken, but the game didn’t go as he would have liked. At one...
ontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 2, Edmonton Oilers 5: Just OK Isn’t OK Enough Against Draisaitl and McDavid

After escaping Calgary with two points in Tuesday’s overtime win, the Nashville Predators landed in Edmonton to face off tonight against a offensively hot Oilers team. The Oilers have the top two points leaders in the league so far this season with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl along with a supporting offensive cast (including former Predator Kyle Turris on their fourth line). The Oilers entered the contest tonight with a 7-1 record, with their single loss against the Philadelphia Flyers. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen was 5-1 when in net.
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 2

EDMONTON, AB - Ohciyâkêw!. The Oilers downed the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Indigenous Celebration Night at Rogers Place, improving to 7-1-0 on the year thanks to a four-point night from Leon Draisaitl and first goals of the season from Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto. Keith scored his first...
Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
Mangiapane scores 2 goals to help Flames beat Rangers 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night for their third straight win. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots to improve to 7-2-1 in his career against New York.
Eberle has Seattle's first hat trick, Kraken beat Sabres 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored three goals in a 9:41 span in the second and third periods for the first hat trick in Seattle franchise history and the expansion Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night. The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that...
Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1

Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night to keep the defending champion Crew's slim playoff hopes alive. Columbus (11-13-8) has 41 points, three behind seventh-place D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Orlando City (12-9-11), which had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped, fell to fifth in the conference with 47 points.
5 takeaways from Derek King’s win in his debut as interim Chicago Blackhawks coach, including his ‘free’ style and players’ reaction to Jeremy Colliton’s firing

Moments after Alex DeBrincat planted Patrick Kane’s pass in the back of the net to seal the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, DeBrincat fished the puck out of the net. Later, he and the players gave it to Derek King to mark his first win as interim coach of the Blackhawks. King was asked twice about the gesture — though he seemed reluctant to ...
