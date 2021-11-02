CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ER Nurse Proposes To Co-Worker After Falling In Love During The Pandemic

By Terri McCormick
Cover picture for the articleWe all love a good love story and this is a special one. Two Georgia emergency room nurses, who met during the COVID pandemic are now engaged — and it all happened in the place where...

People always say be cautious of relationships that blossom in times of crisis as the the co-dependency of crisis can easily be mistaken for feelings of true love. That being said, I find this story completely irresistible. Jacob Young and Kelsey Dunlap are a pair of ER nurses at Marietta, Georgia’s Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, who became inseparable during the pandemic. And now, they will be inseparable for life (hopefully).
