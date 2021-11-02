U.S. woman who assisted Bali ‘suitcase’ murder to be deported after release
JAKARTA (Reuters) – An American woman who was recently released from prison after serving part of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother will be deported and return home on Tuesday, an immigration official in Bali said. Heather Mack, originally from Chicago, was jailed...
Pregnant teen, Heather Mack, entered a Bali jail in 2014, convicted of helping to kill her mother on the island and stuffing her body into a suitcase, was freed on October 29th, 2021, and will be deported with her daughter to the U.S.
An intellectually-disabled man who was housed in a Texas jail died on Sunday, days after he was reportedly left brain dead from an attack carried out by his cellmate. On October 29, Harris County inmate Michael Ownby, 25, allegedly stabbed and kicked Fred Harris, 19, in addition to slamming his head on a concrete floor. KHOU obtained records that stated that Ownby not only attacked a guard a day before the deadly incident, but his criminal history includes a violence charge involving a relative.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The attorney for Steve Pankey announce he will not continue representing the defendant in the case of Jonelle Matthews’ murder. Anthony Viorst defended Pankey during a five week-long trial in Weld County which ended in a mistrial.
(credit: CBS)
Pankey was charged with kidnapping and murdering 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. The girl disappeared from her Greeley home in 1984.
Last week, the court declared a mistrial on the murder charges. A second jury could re-try the case, but Viorst says he doesn’t not have the resources to see that through.
Steve Pankey (credit: CBS)
“Given the nature of my small practice and my relative advanced age, I’m just not in a position to devote the time and energy necessary yo retry this case,” said Viorst.
Because Pankey was ruled guilty of false reporting to authorities he could be sentenced to up to six months behind bars. Pankey now has a new public defender. His bond remains at $5 million.
Another hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17. His new attorneys might ask for a change of venue.
PARIS (Reuters) -A police official was injured after being stabbed with a knife in Cannes, southern France, and his assailant has been “neutralised”, said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday. The attack in Cannes comes as worries over violent crime and terrorism feature among voters’ main concerns, in the...
A viral video of a single mother who was sentenced to death on Oct. 15 for drug-related offences is generating online discussion about women’s rights and capital punishment in Malaysia. According to local reports, 55-year-old Hairun Jalmani received the death penalty last week at the Tawau High Court in Sabah,...
The case got wide publicity because of the tender age of the victim and suspect, along with a widely circulated photo of the adolescent Smith in court, wearing a Bugs Bunny sweatshirt and a mop of red hair.
A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
