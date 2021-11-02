CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. woman who assisted Bali ‘suitcase’ murder to be deported after release

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Reuters) – An American woman who was recently released from prison after serving part of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother will be deported and return home on Tuesday, an immigration official in Bali said. Heather Mack, originally from Chicago, was jailed...

