StanChart third-quarter profit doubles, beats market forecasts

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) -Standard Chartered’s third-quarter pre-tax profit doubled from a year earlier, beating market forecasts, as the emerging markets-focused lender rode a recovery in pandemic-hit markets. Statutory pretax profit for the bank, which earns most of...

