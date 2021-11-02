CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Japan’s main opposition CDP leader Edano to step down – NHK

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Yukio Edano, the head of Japan’s main opposition...

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NHK exit poll: Japan PM Kishida's coalition to keep majority

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's NHK public television exit poll projects Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition will keep a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday, although it's expected to lose some seats. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together were expected to win between 239...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Japan Opposition Leader Resigns After Dismal Election Results

The leader of Japan's main opposition party announced his resignation Tuesday after an election drubbing that saw him fail to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's pandemic response. Yukio Edano -- who has headed Japan's leading opposition faction, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, since its founding in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yukio Edano
globalvoices.org

Why can't Japan's opposition parties win?

Despite a struggling government, stagnant wages, and a surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer, Japan's incumbent governing coalition, in power since September 2012, enjoyed a solid victory in the country's October 31 general election. Opposition parties, even after an all-out effort to coordinate campaign activities, once again failed to gain traction with voters.
POLITICS
Japan coincident indicator index falls for 3rd month in September

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s coincident indicator index extended its decline in September, the government said on Monday, cutting its view on economic conditions for the first time in more than two years. The index showing current economic conditions, compiled from data including factory output, employment and retail sales, slipped a...
RETAIL
Japan economic stimulus seen topping $265 billion, require new debt -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is considering an economic stimulus package worth more than 30 trillion yen ($265 billion) aimed at easing the pain from the COVID-19 pandemic, a plan that would require issuing new debt, Kyodo news reported. Part of the spending will come from funds carried over from last...
ECONOMY
Japan PM Kishida says he hopes to compile stimulus package on Nov 19 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he wants to compile an economic stimulus package on Nov. 19 and an extra budget to fund the spending by the end of this month, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Kishida made the remark at a meeting of ruling party...
ASIA
SoftBank shares untraded after $9 billion buyback announcement

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, a day after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares. The buyback announcement came after SoftBank crashed...
STOCKS
Philippines economic recovery from pandemic loses momentum in Q3

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ annual economic growth slowed in the third quarter as renewed COVID-19 restrictions crimped demand, giving the central bank more reason to keep interest rates at a record low for a while. Although the Southeast Asian economy had recovered from five straight quarters of contraction in...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Could the U.S. Lose a War With China Over Taiwan?

The era of U.S. military primacy is over. During a town hall last week, when asked whether America would defend Taiwan against a Chinese assault, President Joe Biden answered: “yes.” In response, China’s foreign ministry stated unambiguously that, to prevent the loss of Taiwan, Beijing is prepared to go to war. If China were to attack Taiwan, and the United States sent military forces to Taiwan’s defense, could the United States lose a war with China?
FOREIGN POLICY
Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
protocol.com

Why US Big Tech is quitting China

Good morning. In this week's Protocol | China: The great China exodus is on, driver's licenses go full QR, and Elon Musk selects his favorite ancient poem. Yahoo announced Tuesday that it was leaving China, becoming the third U.S. tech company within weeks to have announced pullout plans from the People's Republic.
TECHNOLOGY

