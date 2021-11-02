Hoppy Trees Beer and Spritz Bar

Hoppy Trees is a welcoming, family friendly, bar. We feature local craft beer, wine, cider and spritz cocktails in a relaxing space for family and friends to gather and unwind. Our walls are covered in local...
You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
Modelo is celebrating Dia de Los Muertos by offering limited edition 24 oz can designs. The beer brand partnered with Mister Cartoon, a legendary Mexican American artist and cultural icon, to develop the celebratory cans. The artist created the cans in his signature style, which puts a modern spin on classic Dia de Los Muertos motifs.
Victoria Cempasúchil is a limited-edition Día de Muertos beer that is not just covered in decorative packaging featuring marigolds, but it's a product that's actually brewed with the symbolic flower as well. During Día De Muertos, is believed that the spirits of the dead visit the living and marigolds guide their way. The beer invites people to experience "the taste of reuniting." Alongside the orange flower, which appears front and center on the tall beer can, the design includes other dark and decorative details to mark Día de Muertos.
Greensboro, NC, Oct. 31, 2021 – Eat, drink, and be scary! World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, known for its unparalleled beer selection, mouthwatering menu offerings and unique entertainment, will host a Spooktacular Sunday Scaries brunch event on Halloween, Sun., Oct. 31. Guests will be able to sink their fangs into delicious spooky-themed menu items,including Pumpkin Pancakes (pumpkin-infused sweet cream pancakes topped with pumpkin spiced whipped cream, candy pumpkins and served with Bourbon maple syrup and powdered sugar); Halloween Hash (crispy potatoes, tossed with onions and peppers, applewood smoked bacon and scallions, topped with three-Jalapeno cheddar sausage “Octopuses” and hollandaise); Eyeball Poppers (fresh-baked vanilla glazed eyeball donuts) and much more. World of Beer will also offer a specialty cocktail menu, which will feature a Bloody Mimosa (Blood Orange Puree, OJ and Sparkling Wine); Sunday Scaries (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Aperol, Orange Juice and Ginger Beer); and Cherry Boo-ze Shooter (Effen Black Cherry Vodka, Raspberry Liqueur and Tart Cherry); and more!
Dog and Pet-Friendly Events Support Various Area Animal Organizations. It is time to get boozy with your furry friend for a great cause. Join the World of Beer Bar & Kitchen Katy, as they show some puppy love at their first ‘pup’ crawl at The Paws Fest 2021 hosted by La Centerra at Cinco Ranch. On October 30, 2021, check in at World of Beer at 11:30 AM and receive a punch card. Don’t forget to head back to World of Beer at 3 PM with the completed punch card to receive a free Pup Crawl T-Shirt.
I love a good chili in the fall and winter seasons. Adding a can of stout makes this chili pop with flavor. I used a can of bourbon stout for this recipe, but any dark stout or porter will do. This recipe is great to make in a slow cooker or Instant Pot. It is excellent with rice or cornbread. I use all organic products.
Important Austin beer bar Craft Pride with a major focus on Texas beers has closed up in the downtown area this October. Its last day of service on 61 Rainey Street was on October 23. However, Craft Pride will live on with an eventual new location. The new address will be announced within the next couple of months, as co-owner Brandy Wolf shares with Eater.
New to the beer subscription game, Avalon Beers launched in the summer of 2021. It aims to channel its experience in craft beer wholesaling into bringing you the best British beers from independent and microbreweries. It makes two promises: you won’t find anything in its boxes on sale in a supermarket, and it won’t sell you anything its employees wouldn’t happily drink themselves.
Taphouse Clermont offers wide array of tasty brews (even holiday-flavored beers) and delicious, made-from-scratch eats. Charles Good delights seeing customers having a good time at Taphouse Clermont and he doesn’t mind if they hang around. “Our business model is not to turn tables every 15 to 20 minutes. We want you to come in, stay awhile, enjoy, and relax. Rushing people out the door is not the kind of place we want to be.”
A place in Joliet with a rustic cabin vibe was the first location for The Jameson’s Pub, a family-owned business that opened in 2004 and expanded to Frankfort in 2010. George Gelas, general manager in Frankfort, says family business ties are still strong. Handling the business are George; his brother Peter; their dad, Gus; Elias Vardikos, and Joliet general manager George Vardikos.
Beer, Bourbon, & Bacon IS BACK in 2021 with our harvest festival edition. Join us on November 6th at Barton Orchards for a craft beer and spirits celebration, all with an amazing selection of bacon-themed items from our food vendors. Admission will include unlimited sampling of Beer and Bourbon options,...
People love root beer. It’s the one soda that specifically invokes a memory, a wistful for longing and having a great time with family. You don’t get that with other soda products. A lot of people who do not like alcohol love root beer. It’s a drink for the everyday working man and also for people who just love to have a good time.
If you’re sick of apple cider cocktails, make a Pomegranate Aperol Spritz! Tart, fruity and citrusy, it’s refreshing while also being the perfect taste of fall. I’d like an aperol spritz for every happy hour, from here on out! It’s beautiful and delicious and refreshing and wonderful. Need I say...
My palate really doesn’t know what to do with me; it’s as confused as I am these days. Last Sunday, I mowed my lawn. I didn’t do it to adjust the height of the grass. I did it to suck up the leaves that were blown from the trees, then covered with snow prematurely this year, after which we’ve been experiencing the transitional melt/thaw seesaw that sends everyone scrambling for winter tires. That’s not the point. October 24 is the very latest I’ve ever mowed my lawn in my 43 years in the state.
Beer lovers around the world have many choices in brews these days, especially with the explosive increase and interest in craft beers. SunBird has a group of six people who have been following this trend over the past nine years. Their club is called the Beer Nutz. This group meets once a month during the peak season, and they conduct a taste test of six different beers each time, all produced by either local or international brewers.
Tom Bull knows lager. And knowing it as well as he does, Bull always knew lager would be cool again, even in the hazy days of the ongoing IPA craze. And though health concerns forced him to give up brewing, Bull’s friends are now helping him create the beer styles he’s always championed.
Irish stout beer brand Guinness is set to release The Official Guinness Cookbook, written by Caroline Hennessey, an Irish drink and food critic that graduated from the renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School. The book will contain 70 recipes designed for the perfect pairing with a Guinness stout. Recipes will include dishes...
This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Spritz Cookies are delicious little buttery cookies that nobody can resist. With only five ingredients, they truly are one of the holiday season’s simple pleasures. Aside from tasting amazing, one of my favorite things about spritz cookies is that you can make a large amount of them very quickly. When it comes to filling up holiday dessert platters and cookie trays, these cookies are a must make item.
Making beer, at first, is as easy as boxed mac and cheese, albeit with more gear and sanitation. You boil grain to get the sugar out, add hops, cool, add yeast, let it ferment, and in as little as two weeks you’ll have beer. Some first-time homebrewers are satisfied with...
Halloween is here and it’s time to face our biggest…beers. Monsters lurk in tap rooms and haunt bars all over the Garden State: big beasts bursting with flavor and a bad attitude. These denizens of the dark might not be hiding under your bed but they are indeed out to get you. They’re there, in the back of the refrigerator, lurking in the dark corner behind those pilsner cans leftover from the summer. Beware.
