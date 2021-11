HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anthony Shane Gilstrap, 54, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Hawaii for moving and storing hazardous waste without a permit, falsifying a hazardous waste manifest and blocking an agency proceeding. According to the USDOJ, while Gilstrap was living in Hawaii in 2017, he agreed to remove drums of the […]

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO