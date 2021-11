The Texas Rangers have hired Tim Hyers as their new hitting coach, per multiple reports. If the name sounds familiar, it may be because earlier this week we wrote about Hyers choosing to leave the Boston Red Sox, where he had been the team’s hitting coach since 2018, despite Boston offering to bring him back for 2022. We noted at the time that Hyers hitting the market was noteworthy because 1) he was a well respected hitting coach who was now available at a time when the Rangers were looking for a hitting coach, and 2) Hyers was the assistant hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2016-17, when Rangers manager Chris Woodward was the Dodgers’ third base coach.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO